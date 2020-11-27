OGDEN — Ogden’s Christmas Village will be quite different this year, but the honorary mayors of the event will bring some much needed stability.
Ogden City recently named Jeff and Beth Furton as honorary mayors of the city’s annual Christmas festival. Originally from Michigan, the husband and wife couple have been community fixtures in Ogden since 2004 when they opened their first Daily Rise Coffee shop.
Ogden Council Member Ben Nadolski said the Furtons have been actively involved in all things Ogden since they moved to Junction City 17 years ago. Jeff Furton sits on the Ogden Downtown Alliance Board and is a member of the Get Out and Live! Foundation Board. The pair also enjoys the outdoor opportunities living in Ogden affords.
The Furtons operate two Washington Boulevard coffee shops, at about 23rd and 28th streets, with a third Daily Rise in Layton, at 1985 W. Antelope Drive. They also have a roasting operation adjacent to the Layton shop, where coffee for retail outlets is made.
Emblazoned on the exterior of the original Daily Rise drive-through location at 2865 Washington Blvd., the couple works at “promoting positive energy” throughout the community they serve.
“They really are the epitome of Ogden in the way that they give, the way the serve others, the energy they put into Ogden,” Nadolski said. “It just doesn’t get any better than how they give to everything.”
The Furtons say Christmas Village is a family tradition for them, with one of their fondest memories being the look they saw in their daughter Livie’s eye the first time she saw Santa in the Christmas Village parade. For years, the couple has donated coffee and hot cocoa to the Breakfast with Santa portion of the village festivities.
“We’re absolutely honored to be recognized as mayors of Christmas Village this year,” Jeff Furton said. “It really holds a special place in our hearts.”
For the 58th consecutive year, the city will host Christmas Village downtown, but amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, things will be quite a bit different in 2020.
Christmas Village Committee Member Monte Stuart said most of the regular attractions associated with the monthlong Christmas celebration put off until at least next year.
The Holiday Electric Light Parade, the Opening Gala and firework show, visits with Santa in his castle, onstage entertainment, photos, train rides and essentially everything apart from strolling through the outdoor village will be canceled this season.
“Christmas Village is going to look a little bit different this year,” Stuart said. “But we will be turning the lights on the day after Thanksgiving.”
Since 1962, the downtown Christmas display has served as the backdrop for holiday time in Weber County. The village typically features about 70 holiday-themed cottages, according to Ogden’s website, sponsored and made by members of the community. Arranged around the Ogden Municipal Building, 2549 Washington Blvd., the village will be open daily, from 5 p.m. to midnight.
The city is asking that visitors to the village wear face coverings at all times, maintain at least a 6-foot distance from other households and groups, refrain from touching the cottages or other areas, and wash or sanitize hands frequently, especially before and after visiting the village.