HOOPER — The letter knocked Ferni Morales and the rest of his family for a loop.
The anonymous, neatly written missive — penned on a sheet of paper from a stenographer's pad — took on a scornful tone from the start: "It is too bad that your kind has moved in to our (neighborhood) & brought with you the dirty & sloppy people you are."
"We were really shocked," Morales said.
He lives at the Hooper home targeted by the letter with his parents, siblings and other family members, and the tone in the letter seemed counter to the demeanor he had generally encountered from others in the western Weber County community. "Honestly, it really did surprise me. It surprised all of us. Everyone seems so nice," he said.
The letter, mailed last week, went on, reeling off a litany of complaints about apparent disruptive activity at the home, ending with a kicker that really stung: "May I make one suggestion? Go back to Mexico — that's where you belong. Adios"
Morales' parents are originally from the state of Puebla in central Mexico, though Morales himself was born in Ogden, and he came to an unsettling conclusion given such language. "I feel like it's racist," he said.
But, as a Latino family in an overwhelmingly white, non-Hispanic city, he also senses a cultural divide with his neighbors. The Moraleses like to celebrate birthdays and any sort of holiday — Father's Day, Mother's Day, whatever — and that frequently means visitors are over, filling the street with their cars, typically on a weekend afternoon. The have been in Hooper for three or four years and lived in Ogden, where about a third of the population is Latino, before that.
"Any type of holiday, we get together. ... It's part of our culture. We like to celebrate big. We like to have friends over. We like to have family over," he said.
Whatever the spur for the letter, though — racism, cultural misunderstanding, anger — he and his family aren't looking to lash out. They aren't trying to pick a fight. They haven't filed a report with the Weber County Sheriff's Office. Rather, they're hosting a party at their home on Saturday, Pioneer Day, and inviting neighbors and the public to come. The Morales family hopes to defuse the situation, demonstrate that they're easy-going, friendly people.
"To show other people, and especially the neighbors, we get along with everybody — every race, every color," Morales said. "We just like to have fun and we like to bring joy to our house."
The Facebook invite for the gathering calls on attendees to bring flags that represent them, and the family also hopes to send a message about acceptance of other cultures and races. The family moved to Hooper looking for a calm, quiet place to live. "I wanna show people that we can all get (along) no (matter) what color or race we are. STOP racism!" the invite reads.
'BEING GOOD NEIGHBORS'
Dale Fowers, the mayor of Hooper, has followed the situation and wrestles with what he sees as the nuances. To be sure, the letter — its tone, the language, the fact that it was sent anonymously — rubs him the wrong way, is out of character for the city, he says.
"I think we're sorry that it happened, that people would respond and react in the way they did with an anonymous letter," he said. The letter-writer "went overboard" and the better approach, he thinks, would have been to try to discuss the matter with the Moraleses.
On the other hand, he said the Weber County Sheriff's Office has had to respond to "a lot" of calls to the home, particularly complaints about fireworks. The anonymous letter references fireworks — which are legal in Hooper for Independence Day and Pioneer Day festivities — as well as "junk cars" and the condition of the Moraleses' lawn. "I think there have been some parties and fireworks that went to 2, 2:30 in the morning," Fowers said.
He said he went to the Morales home after the controversy over the letter erupted last week and knocked on their door, getting no answer. His hope, though, is that cooler heads prevail, that tempers don't flare. "What I hope is, they all try to be good neighbors," Fowers said. "It's just about being good neighbors."
In general, Hooper is a safe, friendly place, Fowers said, and he views the city's Latino population with respect. Of the estimated 9,152 people living in Hooper as of 2019, 91% were non-Hispanic whites and 7.4% were Latinos, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures.
"They're hardworking, good people," Fowers said, noting the seasonal workers who help harvest area crops, like onions, peppers and sweet corn. "You see them in the store, you visit with them and they fit right in."
As for the party on Saturday that Ferni Morales is helping organize, Fowers just hopes it doesn't get too big, too crazy. Sheriff's office officials contacted Fowers about it, he said, and, likewise, Morales said he was going to be meeting with a rep from the department to discuss the matter. Sheriff's officials "just want to make sure it doesn't get out of hand," Fowers said.
Through it all, Morales — who says he never before had been targeted in such a hostile way as with the letter — keeps a positive attitude and, despite everything, likes where he lives.
"It was our dream living out here," he said. "It's, like, a nice place."