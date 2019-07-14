OGDEN — Pioneer Day is nearly here, Utah.
The week of fun and celebration of Western culture will kick off Monday with the annual Horse and Hitch Parade in downtown Ogden.
Hundreds of horses and wagons will fill the streets of Ogden for the annual event, with hundreds of spectators expected to line the city streets.
The parade, one of the largest horse and hitch parades in the country, will start around 7 p.m. at Pioneer Stadium on 17th Street in Ogden.
The parade will begin by heading west on 17th Street and turn left to go south on Washington Boulevard, proceeding until turning onto Historic 25th Street. From there, the parade will turn and go north on Grant Avenue before turning again at 23rd Street onto Washington Boulevard once more. The parade will end back on 17th Street.
Following the parade, a participant picnic will take place at Lorin Farr Park, located next to Pioneer Stadium at 769 Canyon Road. The picnic is free for those in the parade, and $3 per person for others.
The parade is the first of two parades associated with the annual Ogden Pioneer Days celebration, with the other taking place on the state holiday itself. The Grand Parade is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 24 in downtown Ogden.
For more information or a full schedule of events for upcoming celebration, visit www.ogdenpioneerdays.com.