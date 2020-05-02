HUNTSVILLE — A 34-year-old woman was helicoptered off the Middle Fork Trail on Saturday afternoon after falling from a horse and injuring her back.
Lt. Cortney Ryan with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said his office, Weber Fire District, and AirMed were dispatched about about noon Saturday, May 2, to the Middle Fork Trailhead, about halfway between Huntsville and Eden. The woman, who had been horseback riding with two other people and a dog, had fallen off her horse and was experiencing numbness on one side of her body. Ryan said the woman had reported a previous back injury from a year ago.
Weber Fire District was able to get an all-terrain vehicle to the woman, and an AirMed helicopter landed nearby. The woman was conscious throughout the incident, according to Ryan.
She was flown to Ogden Regional Medical Center in Washington Terrace, where her condition was not immediately known.