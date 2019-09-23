TREMONTON — Police have identified the driver who was killed Friday in a crash on Interstate 15 in Box Elder County.
John Hallum, 75, of Caldwell, Idaho, died when his car struck the end of a semitrailer near milepost 374 on I-15 near Tremonton.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, an earlier crash on the interstate, as well as weather and construction, caused traffic to back up in the area and Hallum's car "failed to slow" before the crash occurred.
A female passenger in the car was also critically injured during the crash. An update on her condition was unavailable.
A third crash also occurred Friday afternoon near milepost 399 on I-15, UHP reports. A vehicle rolled off the roadway and into the ditch. Both the driver and passenger were flown via medical helicopter from the scene with critical, but non-life threatening injuries.