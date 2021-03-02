OGDEN — One of the largest health care providers in the nation is reaching into its pockets to help curb the social roadblocks that negatively impact the health of those living in one of Ogden's most vulnerable communities.
Intermountain Healthcare recently announced it would donate $900,000 to the Ogden Civic Action Network to further the organization's effort to improve living conditions in Ogden's east-central neighborhood.
OgdenCAN Board Chair Brenda Kowalewski said the money, which will come in yearly installments of $300,000 over the next three years, will be used to "create an enhanced resident leadership network" in the east-central area. Ogden City defines the geographical boundaries of the neighborhood as the area directly east of downtown and west of Harrison Boulevard, generally between 30th Street and the Ogden River.
"(East-central) residents will now be equipped with more tools to access better health, housing, education and financial security," Kowalewski said in a statement.
OgdenCAN is an alliance of several anchor institutions, founded by Weber State University, involving stakeholders and partner organizations committed to aligning resources for improving health, housing and education among the 15,000 residents of Ogden’s east-central neighborhood. The area has long been one of the city’s most economically distressed and has been a target for redevelopment for years.
According to a press release from OgdenCan, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased already existing health care disparities in communities like east-central. OgdenCAN says food insecurity has increased from 11.8% to 14.5% due to the pandemic among adults in Weber County and the numbers for children are even worse. Those rates in Weber County have jumped from 14.4% pre-pandemic to the current level of 19.5%, the group says.
Housing security is also an issue in the area. OgdenCAN, says adults 25 and older who lack a high school diploma or GED account for 16.3% of Ogden's population. Individuals who don't have at least a GED typically have lower than median household incomes, leading to a reduced ability to secure housing. To make things worse, OgdenCAN says, Weber County has a shortage of 2,710 affordable rental housing units for community members with household incomes that are 30% or less of the county's area median income.
OgdenCAN and Intermountain both say food insecurity, housing instability, unreliable transportation and other social factors can all affect a person's health.
"We know health is more than having access to high-quality care," said Mikelle Moore, IHC senior vice president and chief community health officer. "Access to safe housing education, along with other basic needs are all essential determinants to one’s health."
Moore said supporting OgdenCAN's effort in east-central to help residents there find career pathways, digital solutions, food infrastructure and equitable housing will lead to "positive health outcomes" and make for a healthier Ogden.