OGDEN — The weathered but still striking white-on-red sign covering the wall will soon crumble to rubble along with the rest of Ogden’s historic Swift Building.
Generations of Ogdenites driving across the 24th Street Viaduct know the building as a community landmark, a reminder and a fading remnant of the once-thriving stockyards industry.
But Ranae Porter sees the building a little more intimately. It is a poignant connection to memories of her artistic, hard-working dad.
The Swift sign was one of the many things her father painted around town for decades, earning money as a side job to pay for family camping trips, she said.
But it will soon be no more. Ogden City has agreed to sell the building and land to a developer. Demolition will commence within weeks, according to city officials, who pledge to try to work some Swift Building imagery into an aerospace manufacturing building that will replace it.
News of the century-old building’s coming demise prompted Porter, who now lives in Billings, Montana, to reach out to the Standard-Examiner with the black-and-white photo of the freshly painted Swift sign her father, Donald S. Child, took in 1950.
Porter found the photo in a collection of her father’s work that he left to his children. He painted signs on business buildings, delivery trucks, windows, billboards and the like. Many of the businesses no longer exist, but a few still do, such as Bachman Plumbing.
She said she is “99% sure” her father was involved in painting the Swift sign because the photo was in his collection, although she thinks with such a large sign, “it was a feat of engineering and must have been a team effort.”
After joining the Army in World War II, Donald Child wanted to be a draftsman, but those positions were taken, his daughter said. He was instead assigned to be a sign painter in an engineering battalion that built the Ledo Road from India to the Burma Road in the war effort against Japan.
Because of that experience, he continued to paint signs after he returned to Riverdale, where the family lived near 700 West and 4400 South, from which he operated his sign business.
Porter said her dad always liked comics. As a child he drew cartoons on his homework and on his bike tires, and kept on cartooning, drawing and painting the rest of his life. Donald Child, whose family settled in Riverdale in the 1880s, died in 2011 at the age of 88.
He always read the newspaper comics first, she said, and his artistic talent also was a tool to entertain his kids.
“At church, to keep me quiet he would ask me what I wanted him to draw,” she said. “I would tell him to draw a dog,” and that worked.
The kids — Porter has three siblings — also would visit him as he worked at home.
“In the evenings when he was out in the shop, I loved to go and just watch and spend time with him,” she said. “If the letter was a little wide, he would even let me paint the middle.”
On a visit to the Ogden area a while ago, Porter noticed the Swift sign and that triggered a memory. As soon as she got back to Montana, she got out his portfolio and saw the Swift sign photo.
“I couldn’t believe that I could make that connection of him,” she said. “A lot of that paint is still there. After 69 years, it is still a landmark for the city of Ogden, and mostly intact.”