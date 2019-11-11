OGDEN — Two people were stabbed during a fight at a bar on Historic 25th Street.
Ogden Police Lt. Matt Ward confirmed that officers and paramedics were at the scene of the stabbing which reportedly took place at 3:42 p.m. Monday at the Historic Place Bar, located at 162 25th St. in Ogden.
Later, Ogden Police Lt. Clint Christensen said two people were stabbed during an apparent bar fight, and their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
Christensen said that a suspect pulled out a knife during a verbal altercation prior to the fight where two people were stabbed. Moments later, other patrons in the bar subdued the suspect, and the suspect was under control by the time police arrived. The suspect was reportedly punched in the face by the other patrons and possibly cut his own hand with his knife, Christensen said.
He added that the suspect was in police custody and would be booked into jail later in the day. The two victims and the suspect were the only ones injured during the altercation.
This isn't the first time that police have been called to the Historic Place bar on 25th Street.
In June 2018, California man Robert Sims was arrested after patrons inside the Historic Place bar called police after Sims was allegedly "bragging that he killed someone."
When officers arrived, Sims ran and police chased him. Officials said police used a K9 unit and a Taser to subdue Sims and take him into custody.
Sims was said to be the primary suspect in a woman’s death in Ontario, California, and police issued a $3 million warrant prior to his arrest.
Months later in August, a shooting was reported just outside of the Historic Place bar, though no injuries were reported. Police arrested 24-year-old Devante Scott Mack and later charged him in connection with the shooting. He pleaded not guilty to all charges, including attempted murder, on Aug. 1.