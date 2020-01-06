Investigation report shows man shot 8 times by 2 officers at Roy medical clinic

OGDEN — A full investigative report into a fatal police shooting in a Roy medical clinic revealed the man shot by officers had a crowbar in one hand and a knife in the other when he was shot eight times by the officers.
The full report also mentions how the man shot, 37-year-old Clearfield man Donald Lee Joseph, tried to obtain opioids from the clinic in the days before his death on July 31. Police believe Joseph broke into the clinic to steal pills.
The release of the full investigation comes shortly after the Weber County Attorney’s Office made their ruling public as to whether or not the two officers were justified in using lethal force.
Weber County Attorney Chris Allred ruled in November that the two officers — Ogden Police Officer Thomas Caygle and South Ogden Police Officer Curtis Ricks — were justified in shooting and killing Joseph in July.
Allred sent letters with his rulings to Ogden Police Chief Randy Watt and South Ogden Police Chief Darin Parke on Nov. 25, and the letters were made public in late December.
While the release of the letters provided additional information regarding the shooting, the full report gives more details, including photos of the weapons Joseph reportedly tried to use before police shot him and the events preceding the Clearfield man’s death.
Just before 1:30 a.m. on July 31, police were called to the Tanner Clinic in Roy after a nighttime custodian reported seeing a man with a black bandanna over his face trying to break into the clinic.
Roy Police Officer Preston Johnson was the first at the scene. He reported seeing a man dressed in all black trying to leave the building through a glass front door to the clinic. When Johnson ordered the man to stop, the burglar (later learned to be Joseph) turned around and went back inside. Johnson reported seeing the man with a “large hammer or metal tool” in his hand.
Because police were concerned for the safety of the custodian, who told police she locked herself in an exam room with only one door and no windows, they decided to go in as soon as possible.
At first, five officers including Ricks went inside to clear the building, but realized more police would be needed due to the size and layout of the building. Caygle and his K-9 arrived shortly after. Both Caygle and Ricks, as well as others sweeping the building, had their body cameras activated before, during and after the shooting.
Caygle and the dog were in front and Ricks was behind when the pair rounded a corner. Caygle noticed his dog cut in front of him, and suddenly noticed Joseph coming at him from just inside a doorway. Investigators estimated that Joseph was between two to three feet from Caygle at that time.
Caygle’s body camera, which was made public in August, shows the officer round a corner before chaos ensues. After shouting a number of commands, multiple gunshots are fired. The report breaks down the situation frame by frame.
Just as Caygle rounds the corner, investigators wrote that Joseph’s left hand is “clenching something that extends above and below the hand.” It also appears that his right hand is “extending toward Officer Caygle and he (Joseph) is moving forward.
As Caygle begins backpedaling, Ricks can be seen with a shotgun in his hands, loaded with less-lethal bean bag rounds. A few frames later, it is revealed that Joseph has a white lab coat over his right arm. As Caygle continues to move backward toward an emergency exit, Ricks fires two less-lethal rounds, with one hitting Joseph.
Fractions of a second later, Caygle shoots Joseph multiple times, causing him to fall to the ground. Quickly after, more shots are heard. In that short amount of time, Ricks had pulled out his handgun with right hand and shot Joseph again. During an interview Ricks said that Joseph “was still trying to get Caygle with his weapon,” prompting him to fire.
Body camera screenshots show Joseph lying just inside the doorframe, his hand, holding a knife, is just barely over the threshold of the door.
Screenshots from Ricks’ body camera, though blurry, show Joseph lunging at Caygle. It also appears that Joseph has something in either hand. Investigators alleged that Joseph was swinging a crowbar in his left hand, and a knife in his right.
As the two pass in front of Ricks, it appears that Caygle’s K-9 is biting Joseph and dragging down his pants from behind. As Joseph is shot and goes down, the K-9 is still biting him.
The full report indicates that another officer, Roy Police Sgt. Dan Tubbs, kicked the knife out of Joseph’s right hand before another officer handcuffs Joseph. When cuffing Joseph, Tubbs rolled him over to reveal that Joseph was laying on a crowbar.
Shortly after, paramedics arrived.
A breakdown of Tubbs’ body camera video shows he was farther behind Caygle and Ricks when the confrontation began. Upon hearing Caygle shout commands for Joseph to drop his hands and surrender, Tubbs begins running toward the scene. The report says Tubbs can be heard yelling “kill em,” as he runs.
By the time he gets to the three, Ricks has his handgun drawn with his right and his shotgun in his left. Moments after he gets to the scene, Ricks fires his gun and hits Joseph.
Paramedics arrived quickly after the officers reported the shots fired to dispatchers. First responders loaded Joseph onto a gurney and took him to two doors down to the emergency room at Davis Hospital West. Joseph died at the hospital.
Crime scene investigators arrived shortly after and began documenting the scene. Near where the shooting occurred, they documented multiple pill bottles for oxycontin and hydromorphone on the ground. Other pill bottles were found in Joseph’s pockets at the hospital, according to the report.
CSI workers also found seven spent shell casings from Caygle’s gun and another from Ricks’ gun. They also found two spent bean bag rounds from Ricks’ shotgun.
As police personnel arrived to investigate the officer-involved shooting, one investigator began talking to the custodian that reported the burglary.
The full investigation revealed that the custodian was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher during the entire incident. After hearing the gunshots, the dispatcher asked the woman if she heard the shots. The woman said that she did.
“(The custodian) expresses that the suspect must have been right by where she was,” the report says.
Later, an investigator spoke with a worker at the clinic who claimed to know Joseph. She told police that she received a call from Joseph the previous day that lasted about 40 minutes. She said that during the call Joseph had been asking her to fax requests to his doctor “in hopes of him getting more and stronger Oxycodone or Percocet.”
She said that wouldn’t be possible and instead told Joseph about trying CBD oil as an alternative to opioids.
“(She) told me that Joseph is an opioid addict who has been without pills since last Friday and Joseph told her that he had not slept for the last six days,” the investigator wrote in the report.
The two briefly talked on the phone later that day, where she again told Joseph she could not get him pills.
Investigators began searching the clinic’s pharmacy and found the cabinet where opioids are kept was not pried open, but was instead unlocked. An investigator reportedly “expressed the dangers of this practice” to an administrator of the clinic.
Police searched for surveillance footage of the shooting and found that the clinic and pharmacy had two different camera systems. An IT worker told police that footage from the pharmacy was recorded on a DVR. However, surveillance footage was not available from the clinic side, as the IT worker found the cameras had been malfunctioning since July 25. When the worker tried to restore the cameras, they continued to malfunction, according to the report.
Joseph’s autopsy took place on Aug. 1, the day following the shooting.
A medical examiner found that Joseph was shot eight times, but only two shots were believed to be responsible for his death.
The examiner found one shot to Joseph’s chest went through several organs before being lodged in his lower spine. The other fatal shot went through his head and several organs before exiting. Investigators believe those shots were fired from Caygle’s gun. The lone shot from Ricks hit Joseph in his upper right back to his collarbone.
On Aug. 6 Caygle, along with an attorney, was interviewed by police. He described searching the clinic and his K-9 darting in front of him just before he saw Joseph standing in the doorway.
“Officer Caygle said he saw the suspect ‘look straight at’ him,” the report says. “Officer Caygle said the suspect then raised his arm and started ‘coming towards’ him.”
He described backpedaling and drawing his gun before the man fell to the ground. He said he didn’t even recall the gun even going off. Caygle later said he didn’t recall Ricks firing both of his guns, either.
“Officer Caygle then told me that he remembered drawing his gun and that he did not remember firing any rounds,” the report said. “Officer Caygle said that remembered trying to fire his gun but thought the gun was malfunctioning because the suspect was still advancing on him.”
He also didn’t remember his back hitting the emergency exit door and stepping outside the clinic. Caygle continued, and told investigators he remembered seeing a “spiked” object in the man’s hand. He said that “he (Joseph) raised it up as if he was going to stab me.”
“He had the look that he was ready to kill me. That it wasn’t just a...a surprised look.....it was.....he was like, looking straight through me, like ‘I’m going to kill you,’ type look,” Caygle told investigators.
Ricks was interviewed the same day, and offered many of the same details as Caygle. Ricks told investigators that he fired his bean bag rounds before Caygle started firing. Once Caygle began shooting, Ricks said he felt they were in a cross fire situation, and he took cover behind the corner. It was then that he switched to his handgun rather than keep the shotgun with less-lethal rounds.
Ricks said that he couldn’t tell if Caygle’s shots had hit Joseph, but it “appeared he was lunging at Officer Caygle.” Because he could still see the man moving, Ricks took action.
“Fearing Officer Caygle had been stabbed and could not protect himself, Officer Ricks fired one round with his .40 caliber handgun,” the report said. “Officer Ricks said it struck the suspect in the mid-torso.”
With the November letters sent to their respective police chiefs, both Ricks and Caygle have been cleared to return to work.
The July shooting was the first fatal officer-involved shooting of 2019. As the year went on, three more fatal shootings would occur in Weber and Davis counties. The most recent incident taking place in South Ogden on Dec. 27.