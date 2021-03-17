SYRACUSE — Sarah Frei just turned 18, got a car and a job, started an elementary school internship and is looking forward to high school graduation and going to college.
That slew of accomplishments and milestones shows a young woman on the move, but it's even more stirring knowing that just seven months ago Frei was paralyzed and lost both legs in a highway crash.
What's more, her traumatic experience has resulted in House Bill 47, dubbed "Sarah's Law," which gives judges the authority to order in some cases that DUI arrestees be held in jail pending trial.
"I think it's so amazing how something good came out of this accident, and I know that it will help a lot of people in the community," Frei said Wednesday. "And it's such an honor to have it named after me."
Gov. Spencer Cox signed HB 47 into law Tuesday. The measure creates a presumption of pretrial detention for DUI suspects in crashes that result in death or serious injury, if the court finds substantial evidence supporting the charge and that there's a clear danger to the community if the suspect is released.
Dustin W. Andersen, 46, pleaded guilty Monday in a plea bargain to two third-degree felony and one reduced class A misdemeanor DUI charges.
The Utah Highway Patrol said Andersen's pickup crossed the center line on U.S. 89 in Cache County on July 30, 2020, and slammed into a car carrying Frei and three friends who were returning from Bear Lake.
Andersen, of Tremonton, posted $5,300 bond and was freed after being booked into the Cache County Jail.
"There needs to be a layer of protection added giving the judges discretion to increase the bail and do a review," Sarah's father, Greg Frei, said Wednesday. "Sometimes, these guys post a few hundred bucks and they're right back on the street."
Greg Frei said he and Sarah planned to speak to and thank UHP troopers Wednesday evening as they prepared for extra enforcement duty on St. Patrick's Day.
Sarah's mother, Amy Frei, said the bill is "an incredible victory" to help protect the public.
The parents said Sarah's determination and attitude have helped the whole family during the teenager's recovery. She underwent numerous surgeries and months of physical therapy learning how to live paralyzed at the waist.
"She was born with some personality traits that helped her handle this, with a confidence, positivity and a happy disposition from the time she was young, and nothing has changed," Amy Frei said. "She's still happy, positive, she has self-confidence, and she knows who she is. From the beginning, she just said, 'I'm going to be OK and live a life of joy and happiness. I don't want anyone to be sad for me; I'm going to be just fine.'"
Sarah Frei is working on her golf game, getting the hang of swinging from her wheelchair, and her mom says she wants to swim a lot too.
"She finds joy in her little accomplishments," Greg Frei said.
Her mom added, "Because she has handled it so well, it has been much easier on us. If she were sad and depressed, it would be so much harder, but because it’s not, we’re doing great."
Greg Frei said the family — Sarah is the youngest of six children — is stronger than ever.
"It shows how infectious positivity can be," he said. "It's contagious and spreads to others."
Amy Frei said her daughter is a 4.0 student who plans to enroll in education at Utah State University after graduating from Clearfield High School this spring.
"She hasn't let anything stop her," Amy Frei said. "She's says she's going to pursue that degree and someday get married and have a family."
Sarah's country music fandom also has paid an unexpected dividend. Her favorite singer, Russell Dickerson, saw a video of Sarah, during recovery, practicing a new routine with her fellow cheerleaders and partnered with Chevrolet to give her a 2021 Traverse.
"It's fully outfitted and allows her to roll in on a ramp," Greg Frei said. "The driver chair swings around and she can get in directly from her chair. She doesn't have to break down her chair."
Sarah Frei said she controls brakes and gas pedal with a control at her left hand and steering is at her right.
She recently started a job at a local cookie shop and began a twice-a-week school internship. The internship, she said, was a test of her career goal of teaching in elementary school.
"I went into the internship wondering if this is actually what I want to do, and it totally confirmed that I really wanted to," she said. "Those kids make me feel excited."
Her recovery has been long and difficult and she continues outpatient physical therapy.
"It took me so long to even sit up on my own and roll on my side, but it just made me so happy when I could," she said.
Using her arms as her legs for everything may have been the hardest challenge.
"It all just makes me stronger," she said.
The other day, she told her parents she was going for a drive. They asked her who she was going with.
"She said, 'Nobody, just on my own,'" Greg Frei said. "That represented to us a huge step for her about where her attitude is about her progress and positivity in dealing with her trials and taking on things that bring her joy and comfort."