KAYSVILLE — A zoning issue dating to 2017 that turned into a red-hot focus of debate in Kaysville has now become a ballot question that voters will resolve at the polls.
Many in the city are taking sides, and the debate is manifesting itself in residents’ yards in the form of political signs, both for and against the measure, Proposition 5. At its core, it’s a development issue, whether a controversial Sept. 7, 2017, Kaysville City Council decision rezoning a vacant 1.5-acre piece of property near a residential neighborhood for use as a storage site by a landscaper should stand.
“I do see a lot of signs in my community. I see a lot of ‘nos’ and a lot of ‘yeses’,” said Shayne Scott, the Kaysville city manager.
Hal Anderson, who’s been intensely involved in the issue and calls for a vote against Proposition 5 — to rescind the controversial zoning decision — says it doesn’t stop with signs. The rhetoric among those for and against Proposition 5 is also pretty intense.
“It’s getting really nasty and ugly,” said Anderson, who lives in Farmington but has two daughters who live near the Kaysville site in question.
Kelly Macfarlane, attorney for the landscaper, Jim Puffer of Jim Puffer Landscape, sees the issue as a localized concern among the neighbors who live around the site, in the 1400 block of South Burton Lane in southern Kaysville. As he lobbies in favor of Proposition 5, upholding the zoning action, he said he’s hearing “a lot of emotional debate.”
Whatever the case, a lot of issues are at play. If Proposition 5 passes and the new zoning designation is upheld, Puffer can use the property to store rocks and other landscaping materials, as he was before the controversy escalated in late 2017. If it fails and the original, more restrictive zoning designation holds, he’ll likely face strict limitations in how he can use the land, according to Scott.
A NOISY, DUSTY NUISANCE
For the neighbors who petitioned to force a vote on whether to uphold the 2017 zoning change, Proposition 5 is about defending their right to peace and quiet in their residential enclave, where home prices rise into the $500,000 range. Activity on the Puffer property, meant as a storage site for landscaping materials, has come to a halt given the pending ballot issue to be decided. But back in 2017, before the petition drive, truck movement, the unloading of boulders and other materials and more made it a noisy, dusty nuisance, critics charge.
“Dump trucks coming and going throughout the day and heavy equipment moving large boulders and landscaping materials do not belong in any residential neighborhood. The noise, dust and truck traffic significantly decrease the quality of life, home values and the rights of the neighboring families to enjoy their homes,” reads the argument against the zoning change in a pamphlet prepared for voters by the city.
The argument in the pamphlet in favor of the zoning update points out that the 2017 change, in a split 3-2 vote, came after an “open and fair public legislative process.” A vote against Proposition 5, it goes on, “is a vote that favors the vocal minority and is a vote that would give life to the tendency of some citizens to shortsightedly oppose any rezone no matter how much sense the rezone makes.”
Indeed, Macfarlane says complaints about disruption at the site are exaggerated. What’s more, Puffer, who acquired the land from a homeowners association in 2016 in a deal worth $40,000, agreed to install a series of buffers and take other measures per the 2017 zoning action to address neighbors’ concerns.
The 1.5-acre plot off South Burton Lane had sat vacant and unused before Puffer bought it. It was zoned residential but has minimal development possibilities, Macfarlane maintains, because it’s the site of a future planned water pipeline. As such, Puffer started moving landscaping materials to the location for storage after acquiring it, giving use to a piece of land that might otherwise be unusable.
‘FULLY VETTED’
From there, the viewpoints diverge.
As Scott describes it, moves to subsequently rezone the property for light industrial use started after city leaders learned Puffer was doing more than what was permissible in an R-1-20 zone, the original designation.
Kaysville City Councilman Dave Adams, meantime, who’s been vocal on social media in the Proposition 5 debate, thinks from the start that Puffer was getting preferential treatment from city reps given his business ties in Kaysville.
“It was zoned on friendship,” said Adams, one of two council members who voted against the zoning change in 2017 and calls for the action to be rescinded.
The issue, he continued, extends beyond the confines of the neighborhood where the land in question sits. That the permitted uses on the land were changed only after Puffer acquired it, more in line, Adams maintains, with what the landscaper was actually doing, represents “post-action zoning.” To allow the 2017 change to stand, he charges, sends a bad message to city leaders that they have wiggle room to bend the zoning rules.
Macfarlane, meantime, said Puffer was within his rights doing what he was doing, even in an R-1-20 zone. He only agreed to the rezone to light industrial stemming from the neighbors’ concerns, seeing the change as a way to implement restrictions governing the land’s use and thereby appease the critics.
The changes, he emphasizes, occurred in public meetings, with some actions even postponed to give the public a chance to sound off. “Fully vetted,” Macfarlane said.