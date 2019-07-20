WEBER COUNTY — Two people were killed and five others were injured when a truck carrying seven passengers drove off a dirt road and down a steep embankment in Sunridge Estates, located at 7000 N. Middle Fork Drive, according to local officials.
The crash occurred at around 4:41 a.m. Saturday morning on a dirt, mountainous road, according to a press release from the Weber County Sheriff's Office.
The truck rolled several times, and all seven passengers in the truck were ejected, Weber Fire District officials said in a Facebook post. The truck was found about 160 feet from the roadway in a ravine, according to the sheriff's office. More than one passenger was able to walk to a nearby cabin to call emergency dispatch for help.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Five patients were taken to the hospital; two by air and three by ground ambulance, according to the sheriff's office. Victims' ages ranged from 16 to 50 years old.
The medical status of the five people who are hospitalized was unknown as of 1 p.m. Saturday, the release said.
The names of the deceased were not released, pending notification of next of kin.
Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.
Weber Fire District, Weber County Sheriff's Office and Riverdale Heavy Rescue 41 responded to the accident, Weber Fire said in its post.