FARMINGTON — Well, it’s a start.
Although the rides at Lagoon amusement park remain closed to the public, one of the park’s newest attractions actually opened Thursday: the Lagoon Biergarten.
The Biergarten is a pair of themed restaurants set in a Bavarian-style village in the heart of the amusement park. It opened in March 2019, located where Music USA used to be — just south of the original wooden roller coaster. It offers “family-friendly dining that also serves beer,” park spokesman Adam Leishman told the Standard-Examiner last year in the run-up to the restaurant’s grand opening.
Prior to last spring’s opening of the Lagoon Biergarten, it had been at least 20 years since Lagoon offered an honest-to-goodness sit-down eatery. That last offering was the Gaslight Restaurant, which closed in the 1990s.
“One side is more grab-and-go items, while the other side has this cool service where you get a text when your food is ready,” Leishman said of the Biergarten.
The restaurant offers casual dining for park visitors. The menu includes traditional German foods, as well as continental cuisine and “stuff you see in North America,” according to Leishman.
Menu items range from burgers and club sandwiches to traditional bratwurst and pork schnitzel. Prices are $8 to $15.
Craft beers are available for $9 to $25, and domestic beer for $8 to $10.
The restaurant is open for both dining and takeout. This weekend’s hours will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sunday.
According to a news release from Lagoon, parking and admission to the park will be free for Biergarten diners.
“We regret that other than Lagoon’s Biergarten Restaurant, the Park will not be open this weekend, May 16th and 17th,” the release states. “As we work with health officials, we hope to have better news to announce in the coming weeks.”
In addition to the rides, the park’s season-pass photo tent remains closed.
For more information, visit lagoonpark.com, or call 801-451-8000.