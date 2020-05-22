FARMINGTON — Lagoon amusement park is finally opening.
Beginning Saturday, May 23, the park will be open daily — “weather and other factors permitting,” according to a recording at Lagoon’s main phone number.
However, admittance to the park is by online reservation only, and the number of guests will be limited to comply with social distancing and other pandemic-related guidelines. What’s more, visitors — as well as park employees — will be required to wear a face covering or mask.
"We're delighted we get to open," Lagoon spokesman Adam Leishman told the Standard-Examiner on Friday afternoon. "Everything has been closed down for seven weeks, but in reality for us it's been seven months. Remember, we closed in October."
Leishman said the park has been working closely with the county and state throughout the pandemic to make the opening happen at some point, saying that, "Frankly, it's been a moving target."
"We thought Memorial Day weekend would be great, because it's the beginning of summer," he said. "And everything just fell into place, fortunately."
Although the wheels had been in motion for weeks, Leishman said they didn't get the official word on opening until earlier on Friday.
In a normal year, Lagoon would have opened the last weekend in March. But state and local guidelines dealing with COVID-19 delayed that traditional opening.
The Lagoon Biergarten, a pair of themed restaurants at the park, opened on May 14.
In an email, Davis County Health Department public information officer Isa Perry said Lagoon had asked to open this weekend.
“Lagoon submitted a formal request to open under the Utah Leads Together Phase Guidance with many precautions and limits in place,” reads the health department email. “The request was approved by the Utah Department of Health in consultation with the Governor’s office.”
That approval was contingent on a number of factors. Those requirements include online reservations and allowing only 6,000 people inside the park at any one time — a number that is just one-sixth of Lagoon’s normal capacity. The park will also mandate face coverings or masks and include signage around the park notifying guests that social distancing is required.
The park will be sanitizing “high-touch areas,” as well as providing hand sanitizers at the entrances and exits to both the park and each ride.
In addition, Lagoon will promote the state’s Healthy Together app, which can be combined with the park’s online reservation system to help contact-tracing teams reach people in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak.
According to Perry’s email, health department staff will be on site to monitor the opening of the park.
Lagoon’s new online reservation system is intended to promote social distancing and avoid crowding at the park entrance, according to information on the park’s website.
Among the features of the reservation system:
- Reservations can be made for the next seven calendar days.
- Reservations must be made online prior to a guest’s visit.
- Currently, season passport holders are restricted to two visits per week.
- Guests must come to the park within their selected time slot in order to maintain proper social distancing.
After completing a reservation, guests will receive a confirmation email. They must present their season passport or single-day passport, as well as their reservation confirmation.
Lagoon will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. all other days of the week, through June 8. After that, and for the remainder of the summer, hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays.
Also as of Saturday, both Lagoon-A-Beach and the Lagoon Campground will be open.
To make a reservation for a visit to Lagoon, go to lagoonpark.com.