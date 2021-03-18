FARMINGTON — For those who have been searching for more entertainment options, there’s a new opportunity beginning this weekend.
Lagoon Amusement Park is set to open Saturday. Weather permitting, the theme park will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays until around summer break when hours will be extended.
Naturally, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain measures have been put in place to ensure safety as much as possible.
According to a post on the amusement park’s official Instagram page:
- Reservations will not be required.
- Face masks will be required where social distancing is not possible.
- Social distance markings have been placed at all queues and other appropriate areas to facilitate distance guidelines.
- Face masks will be required within all queues (by all guests, with the exception of very young children and toddlers).
- Guests will be asked to sanitize their hands as they enter the queue to board an attraction and as they exit.
- Staff will wear face masks, coverings and gloves in appropriate locations throughout the park.
- Regular cleaning of rides and attractions will take place, including during operational hours.
- Established schedules are in place to sanitize high-touch surfaces frequently.
- Restaurants will follow the current state guidelines for dine-in service.
A full list of the current COVID-19 guidelines can be found at lagoonpark.com.
“It’s like with any other business; we’re doing the very best we can given the rules and the guidelines that we’re given by the government,” Lagoon spokesperson Adam Leishman said. “A lot of things that we implemented early last year like regular sanitization, the mask requirements in areas where you can’t social distance, that remains, and our commitment to keeping things as safe as possible is exactly the same as it was last year.”
According to Leishman, Lagoon's mask requirements aren’t applicable to those 24 months old or younger.
Leishman said last year at the theme park was “a hard one.”
“It was a great expense to keep up with everything and (we) just wanted to have the best experience we could for our guests,” he said.
Reservations were required last year to stagger arrival times at the front gates, but Leishman said reservations won’t be required because capacities are always “very low anyway” during the early preseason.
“Everything is subject to change, just like every other business,” Leishman said.
Lagoon will be a particularly attractive draw this year because it will be the 100th anniversary of the wooden roller coaster, originally called the “Dipper.”