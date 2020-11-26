OGDEN — Things are still rocky at times for Jekaterina Heaps, currently living in the Lantern House homeless shelter in Ogden.
"I'm still going through rough patches. I cry. I go through a lot. It's hard being here," she said Thursday, Thanksgiving day.
Still, as rough as it sometimes gets, there's always something to be thankful for. She's thankful for the friends she's made at Lantern House, who have become her adopted family, she said. Daniel Boender, waiting in line with Heaps and Melanie West for a grab-and-go Thanksgiving lunch prepared by Lantern House, echoed that.
"Friends and family," he said, offering thanks, more specifically, to the friendship of Heaps and West. "The people I meet here, like her and her."
Thanksgiving is a time to take stock of the good going on in our lives, and even those at Lantern House — focused on helping people going through rough patches — offered plenty of cheer on Thursday. "There's always a silver lining," West said.
Up the line from Heaps, West and Boender, Raymond Williams sounded a message of hope, even when things aren't going as you'd like.
"This is a good day just to be able to stand up and enjoy. There's a lot of people who have it worse," he said. "It's just like anything — it all depends on your take on it. (The Lantern House) at least offers some sort of refuge."
Williams lost his job, lost his home, "lost everything." But he's moving forward — trying to anyway. "I can see the light out there. I just hope it's not a train," he said.
A man standing with Williams, recently released from prison, offered thanks to the Lantern House and said such agencies need more assistance from the public and the government.
"I'm thankful for anything that anyone helps me out with," said the man, who asked to remain anonymous. "I'm truly blessed with everything they give us."
Typically Lantern House offers a Thanksgiving meal in its dining area, complete with food, fellowship, games of Bingo and prizes for the Bingo winners. But because of COVID-19 and social-distancing guidelines meant to guard against the spread of the ailment, the facility offered the takeaway meals. The facility prepared about 350 meals, complete with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and other traditional Thanksgiving staples.
"So far today, it's been a great attitude," said Michelle Perry, who, as the Lantern House director of food services, was handing out the meals. "I think the nice weather kind of helps with that."
As she took her meal, Emilee Schweiss, a Lantern House resident, offered words of praise. "These guys are awesome, amazing," she said.
Because the Lantern House dining area is closed, those getting meals sat on benches and grassy patches outside the facility to eat their meals. Some sat on curbs, others, like Williams, huddled around car hoods. "God's banquet table," he said.
After getting her meal, Schweiss sat with West, Heaps, her fiance Bryan Hood and Andrew Michaels in an open area of the Lantern House grounds.
"I give thanks for my family, whether it be adopted family like these guys or my fiance," she said. "You can't look in the dark spots."
Outside Lantern House, David Altmyer of Roy handed out around 40 bag lunches to those living in a homeless encampment along 33rd Street. The initiative was meant as a way to spread cheer to those in need and he was accompanied by his wife Brandy and their two sons, Cade and Nikko.
"We need more kindness in the world than we have," Altmyer said.