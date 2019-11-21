OGDEN — A solid contingent of Ogden residents and others attended Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, asking that the city opt in to Utah’s Community Renewable Energy Act.
During a Tuesday night work session, the council continued discussions on the House Bill 411, the ambitious clean-energy program adopted by the Utah Legislature during 2019’s General Session. The bill calls for Utah cities that choose to participate to move to a net 100% electric energy use from renewable resources by 2030.
To be a part of the program, cities must adopt a resolution, form an initial agreement with Rocky Mountain Power to develop guidelines, and submit an application to the Utah Public Service Commission, the body that will regulate the act.
The PSC will develop rules that will address issues like customer termination fees, electricity rates and the process for procuring renewable energy resources.
Rocky Mountain Power will develop the renewable energy resources that communities will use. The power company will hold the option to own any of the new resources that are acquired as part of the program. Rocky Mountain must have an estimated number to work from to establish the amount of energy resources to develop the program and new rates. If Ogden opts into the program, the utility will compile a year’s worth of usage data for the city.
Ogden City Council Policy Analyst Amy Mabey said a first resolution on the measure will come before the City Council next month. Passage of that resolution doesn’t signal involvement in the program, but simply gives the city the option to pursue participation. If the council does not pass the resolution though, that would mean the city is opting out of the program. Mabey described opting in to the program as a long process and the council can choose to opt out at several different points along the way.
If the city ultimately joins the program, individual residents would be allowed to opt out.
After the work session, during the council’s regular meeting, several citizens spoke in favor of Ogden joining the program.
“I think you’re kind of seeing that this is something our generation takes very seriously,” said Ogden resident Trevor Jones, 28. “I don’t think there is a downside ... to adopting and opting in to this bill ... it allows any individual resident or ratepayer who’s not interested to just opt out.”
The City Council will accept public input on the city’s possible participation in the plan at their next council meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Ogden Municipal Building, 2549 Washington Blvd.