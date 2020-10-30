Flyers for Halloween parties in Weber and Davis counties which have the possibility of violating state health orders have popped up on social media feeds in the area, prompting questions about how to balance the physical and mental health of young people.
Both counties are classified on the state’s COVID-19 Transmission Index as areas with a high level of transmission potential, meaning masks are required indoors and whenever physical distancing is not possible outdoors. At this level of transmission, in addition to filling out an event management template, all events must keep household groups 6 feet apart unless they receive an exception from the local health department.
One large dance party called The Purge is scheduled to take place in Uintah on Saturday. The company that planned the gathering, 1 Crew Events, declined a request for comment over the phone.
Comments on an Instagram post advertising the party said, "I want to gooo" and "Stay home."
According to Weber-Morgan Health Department spokesperson Lori Buttars, the health department reached out to the organizers after a concerned citizen brought the event to its attention. The company then filled out an event management template and discussed how it would be following state guidelines with the health department.
Buttars said 1 Crew Events told the health department that it estimated 500 people would attend its party, which will take place indoors and outdoors, according to a Facebook event page. That same event page, however, says, “Last year's event had over 2,000 attendees. Let's make this year bigger!”
The event page also says that “social distancing is encouraged.” According to Buttars, 1 Crew Events did not request an exception to the state’s physical distancing rule.
Even if the party is not in line with state regulations, the health department has little power to take action.
“We aren’t able to go around canceling events that we don’t have authority over,” Buttars said.
So far, Davis County Health Department spokesperson Trevor Warner said he is not aware of the department granting exceptions for Halloween events.
“I don’t think that is something that would be on my boss’s radar with the amount of cases we have seen in our community right now,” Warner said.
In Utah, the COVID-19 case rate is highest among people ages 15-24 at 5,673.8 per 100,000 people as of Thursday.
Dope Soul Entertainment, a company that has planned a Halloween dance party for high schoolers called Nightmare at Warehouse-22 which will take place in Syracuse on Friday, is worried about a different health risk to young people — depression and anxiety.
Head of Operations Santino Pressley said he saw a report of a 12-year-old boy who died by suicide, which the child’s father attributed to the adverse effects quarantine had on his mental health, according to NBC5 in Dallas and Fort Worth.
“I felt I needed to give back particularly to high schoolers, because that is the age of the highest depression,” Pressley said. “I understand some people might be upset with that, but is it any different from the candlelight vigil they were hosting a couple weeks ago?”
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study published in August reported that during the pandemic, the country has seen an elevated number of adverse mental health conditions, especially among young people. A 2019 National Health Interview Survey found that 8.2% of adults had symptoms of anxiety disorder. In 2020, a similar survey indicated that number had risen sharply, especially among those aged 18-29.
On an Instagram post advertising the event, one user whose bio indicates she attends Syracuse High School, said, "You know I live for this stuff."
Warner said Dope Soul Entertainment’s party has not been granted a health department exception to allow people from separate households to be within 6 feet of each other. However, he added that the health department has been working with the event space, Warehouse-22, which said there would be social distancing and a mask requirement.
The dance party’s event page on Thursday said that masks are not required, but Pressley confirmed anyone without a mask would be asked to go home. Pressley said the event page was made before the state transitioned to the transmission index system and Davis County was categorized at a high level.
At another ticketed event for high schoolers held at Warehouse-22 in September, ABC4 reported students complained about masks not being worn as advertised. The event, an unsanctioned homecoming dance for Farmington High School students, had just less than 200 teenagers attend and one student said they were “moshing together.”
The Nightmare at Warehouse-22 event page also said, “There will be several green zones if you want to practice social distancing,” and Pressley said attendees will be asked at the door to give others at the party space. Tra Wilding, who is also with Dope Soul Entertainment, said attendance will be capped at 300 people.
Dope Soul Entertainment plans to perform temperature checks at the door, place sanitation stations throughout the venue and clean the bathroom every 30 minutes, Pressley said. They also will not allow patrons to reenter the event.
“Anytime somebody rents it, it’s their event and they’re paying us for the facility,” said Cole Gilfillan, the marketing director for Warehouse-22. The facility does, however, require that all events mandate masks, use sanitation stations and provide a list of attendees in case the health department needs to conduct contact tracing.
Wilding said parents have been involved in the planning process and will chaperone the party. Other parents in the area, however, are not as supportive of the gathering.
According to Warner, the health department received calls, emails and messages on social media from concerned community members “all day” on Thursday.
One parent who is worried about how parties like Dope Soul Entertainment’s will impact the spread of COVID-19 is Michelle Clanton, who has a son and a daughter who attend Northridge High School in Layton.
“It scares me to think that parents are just letting their kids do this,” Clanton said.
In Clanton’s family, there are three individuals who are at high risk if they contract the coronavirus. She is worried that students who attend these Halloween parties will bring the virus back to the high school.
Secondary schools in the Davis School District, which includes Northridge High, are moving from a hybrid schedule to full in-person classes four days a week starting next Monday.
As of last Monday, there were at least 118 active cases of the virus among high schoolers in the district. The district did not disclose an exact number for Mountain High School in its COVID-19 dashboard to protect students’ privacy because there were fewer than five cases at the school. Farmington High School was closed for two weeks to limit an outbreak of the virus but is set to reopen Wednesday.
“(Students attending parties) worries me because (parents) don’t think there’s anything wrong and they're upset that their kids are missing out on a party or missing out on hanging out with friends, but we’re in the middle of a global pandemic,” Clanton said.