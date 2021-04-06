LAYTON — Layton is poised to build a new neighborhood park on the city's continuously developing west side.
Last week, the Layton City Council approved an agreement between the city and Merrill Sheriff Construction Inc. for a new neighborhood park set to be built at 2525 W. Sunset Way. Layton City Parks Director Dave Price said the project includes new sidewalks, a parking lot, a set of trails, lighting, tennis and pickleball courts, a sand volleyball court, shade structures, pavilions, restrooms and playgrounds.
The council had previously approved $1.73 million for the project during its Fiscal Year 2021 budget process. Price said the city has already spent nearly $344,000 on the project, paying for playground equipment and architectural design work. The city received four bids on the project in late March, with Merrill Sheriff submitting the lowest number. The agreement with the construction company, which also built Layton's Grey Hawk Park, will require a $267,000 budget amendment. Merrill Sheriff's bid for the project was about $1.67 million.
Price said the park was designed with input from Layton residents who will live near the park. The city held two separate design sessions with residents, including children, who live near 2525 W. Sunset, unveiling the design concept for the park and taking suggestions on ways to tweak the plan to better serve the neighborhood. Price said the park was designed to make its use easier for people with disabilities.
"Most of the features ... are in some way ADA accessible," he said. "We're very proud of that."
The park will connect to the nearby Sunburst Elementary School site, which is also accessible to the public.
Layton Mayor Joy Petro said she is pleased with the project and said it's something of a necessity for the most heavily populated city in Davis County.
"I love it," Petro said. "The design and look and feel ... and the neighbors in the area were able to contribute."
According to Layton City's General Plan, the city is expected to grow by about 30,000 new residents over the next 25 years, reaching a population of nearly 110,000 by 2045. The city currently has close to 80,000 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, which means the population is expected to increase by some 40% over the next two and a half decades.
Much of that growth will occur in the city west of Interstate 15.
Layton is currently working on a project to extend the Layton Parkway to about 2700 West, connecting the road to the currently under construction West Davis Corridor. The WDC, a $750 million Utah Department of Transportation endeavor, is meant to serve the impending growth coming to Davis County's west side. The project involves a four-lane divided highway that will be built through western Davis County between the Interstate 15 and Legacy Parkway junction at about Glovers Lane in Farmington, extending north to the future extension of State Route 193 in West Point.