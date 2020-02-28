FARMINGTON — A Layton man has been accused of kidnapping a woman and child and holding them against their will in his home for at least two weeks.
Jessie Leo Sosa, 37, was booked into the Davis County Jail on Wednesday on two counts of kidnaping — both felonies. He was also booked on two counts of violating a protective order, which are misdemeanor offenses.
Charging documents allege that on Feb. 10, a woman went to Sosa's home to pick up a child when she was pulled inside the home. After that day, police say there was little communication between the woman and her family, prompting someone to request a welfare check of the home on Feb. 25.
During the check, Sosa reportedly answered the door and told police the woman and child were not there. He did not let the officers inside the house, according to charging documents.
The next day, Feb. 26, officers again went to the home for a follow up visit. When Sosa came to the door, police say he was holding the child. While talking, the child allegedly said, "Mommy was hiding in the bathroom."
Sosa and the woman were separated by officers, and the woman is reported to have told police that Sosa had "kept them in the home for the extended period under threats and against their will and in violation of a protective order," according to charging documents.
The woman added that on two separate occasions while she was being held, police were called to the home and Sosa allegedly forced her and the child to hide in a bathroom.
Sosa is being held without bail at the Davis County Jail. The arresting officer who drafted a probable cause statement requested a no-bail order for Sosa, writing there was sufficient evidence to indicate Sosa is "a substantial danger to (the) alleged victim of domestic violence if released on bail."
The arresting officer added that Sosa has been arrested twice in the past year for violating protective orders, and he has "demonstrated an escalating propensity for violence through the offense of kidnapping," according to charging documents.
As of Friday afternoon, Sosa has yet to be formally charged in Farmington's 2nd District Court. He does not have an attorney listed in charging documents, and he has not been assigned an initial appearance date in court.