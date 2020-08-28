SYRACUSE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has decided on a plot of land for its soon-to-be built temple in Syracuse.
The church announced plans to build the temple during its General Conference session last April and on Friday disclosed the location: a 12-acre site at the intersection of 2500 West and 1025 South in Syracuse.
According to a church press release, the temple will be three stories tall and encompass approximately 89,000 square feet. The church says an exterior rendering will be released at a later date. A groundbreaking date has not been set.
Utah currently has 17 operating temples, according to the press release. In addition to Syracuse, future temples have been announced in Orem, St. George, Taylorsville and Tooele Valley. Temples in Layton and Saratoga Springs are currently under construction.
LDS temples differ from meetinghouses or chapels where members meet for Sunday worship services. According to the church, each temple is considered a “house of the Lord” where Jesus Christ’s teachings are reaffirmed through baptism and other ordinances that unite families for eternity. In the temple, church members learn more about the purpose of life and make covenants to follow Jesus Christ and serve their fellow man.