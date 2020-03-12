Below are the latest cancelations and closures in Weber and Davis counties in relation to the spread of COVID-19:
Weber State University
-All courses are suspended from Friday, March 13 through Tuesday, March 17. Classes will move to online/remote instruction on Wednesday, March 18 through the end of the 2020 spring semester. Testing centers will remain open at this time.
- All campus events are canceled until March 30.
UHSAA Athletics
- Starting Monday, March 16, all Utah High School Activities Association spring activities are suspended for at least two weeks.
Ogden Spring Beer Fest
- The Ogden Spring Beer Fest scheduled for Saturday, March 21 has been postponed. A new date and time will be announced.
LDS Church
- The Church of Latter-day Saints has announced the cancellation of all church meetings effective immediately until further notice. This includes Sunday church worship services and activities.
Davis School District
- The Davis School District announced it has canceled all out-of-state student travel and employee travel until further notice.
- All district-sponsored assemblies and activities are canceled including, but not limited to, musicals, plays, concerts, productions and banquets until further notice.
Clearfield City
- The City of Clearfield is suspending all events, programming, large gatherings and sports for two weeks.
- The city is asking those needing to speak with the city's Customer Service Center or the Police Department do so over phone when possible.
St. Joseph Catholic Schools
- Utah Catholic Schools announced that starting Friday, March 13, all catholic schools in the state will close. Starting March 16 and until March 31, catholic schools including St. Joseph will transition to remote learning.
- Each individual school will contact parents and inform them of how instruction will be delivered at home for each grade level.