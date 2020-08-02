OGDEN — Two years ago, Tiffany Alexander’s 21-year-old brother-in-law, DeNero Snider, was shot to death in an Ogden parking lot.
On Saturday, at a rally outside the Marshall White Center, Alexander and other leaders of the Black community were determined to never see another family have to go through such an ordeal.
The Northern Utah chapter of Black Lives Matter held a “Stop the Violence” rally on Saturday evening in the park on the east side of the Marshall White Center.
About 100 people gathered for what organizers called “an open mic for community voices.”
The event was held in memory of Snider, who was killed June 13, 2018, after being shot multiple times in an argument with another man. But the focus of the evening was on a much larger issue.
Alexander, a Roy resident who is the secretary of the Northern Utah chapter of Black Lives Matter, said violence in society is out of control and it’s time to do something about it. The group’s “Stop the Violence” rally was intended as a statement to that end.
“We’ve got to stand together,” Alexander said. “There’s a lot of violence in our community.”
Alexander believes now is a good time to address that violence, what with all the attention on communities of color in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police officers.
“I feel like so many more people are opening their eyes to what’s happening,” she said. “People are really — people are sick of it.”
Alexander said that while the local Black Lives Matter chapter will continue to focus on important issues like injustice, racism and police reform, it will also address other challenges in the community.
“There are other issues that need just as much attention,” she said.
One of those issues is “black-on-black” violence, according to Alexander.
“There’s a lot of hate, anger and hurt building up,” she said. “And the only way some know how to deal with it is to fight back.”
Alexander said it's important to fight for justice the right way, and not simply retaliate.
The first hour of Saturday’s “Stop the Violence” event resembled a block party/barbecue, with groups of people — many wearing face masks — sitting in lawn chairs and on blankets, socializing, listening to music, dancing, and eating hamburgers and hot dogs cooked by organizers. Young children played with Hula-Hoops; teens played basketball and threw a football around on the adjacent sport court. A couple of booths were set up, selling handcrafted items and T-shirts.
To the observation that the event looked more like a party than a protest, Jacarri Kelley, president of the Norther Utah BLM chapter, replied: “It can be both.”
Kelley, of Roy, said the purpose of Saturday’s rally was to show the Black community that they are loved.
“We want to get message heard that the people in the community have the community’s back,” she said. “We all need to hold each other accountable — from law enforcement to the common citizen.”
Kelley said the outrage over the treatment of Blacks in society, in the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing, feels “different” this time — partly due to the pandemic.
“Our message is being heard louder because there aren’t the usual distractions,” she said. “COVID was a blessing and a curse. A curse, because people are dying who had underlying conditions. ... A blessing, because it got people to pay attention. I think God made everybody sit on their hands and pay attention.”
Kelley said she'd consider Saturday's rally a success “if somebody walks away learning one new thing, one new perspective."
In the second hour on Saturday evening, rally organizers broke out a microphone and portable public-address system and gave members of the community a chance to talk about their experiences with violence.
One of those who spoke was DeNero Snider’s mother, Angela Snider. She said her son was not a violent person, and that he tried to make peace with everyone. Despite this, he became another statistic, another victim of gun violence.
“I thought I was lessening his odds by moving to Utah from St. Louis,” she said. “I was wrong.”
Following the speeches, a moment of silence was observed. According to the flyer and organizers, participants would observe “104 seconds of silence in honor of the 104 victims lost to gun violence over July 4th weekend.”
Actually, those statistics are a bit muddled. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, 104 people were shot — 15 fatally — over Father’s Day weekend, not the Fourth of July weekend.
However, the July 4 statistics are hardly less staggering. Over the Fourth of July weekend, another 79 people were shot, with 15 fatalities. And by the end of the Independence Day weekend, for the third weekend in a row citywide gun violence had killed multiple children.
Alexander wants to see this sort of community violence become a thing of the past.
“We have enough people fighting against us, so why do we fight ourselves?” Alexander asked. “We all need to stop being so hateful and violent. We’re all one; why are we being so divisive?”