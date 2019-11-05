KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — A Logan man is wanted by Utah and Texas law enforcement after police in Texas told reporters that a warrant had been issued for his arrest. The man was reportedly seen in a vehicle that belongs to a New Hampshire couple found dead last month.
Adam Curtis Williams, a 33-year-old resident of Logan, is wanted by the Kleberg County Sheriff's Department in Texas on a felony theft arrest warrant, according to KRIS 6 News in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick told reporters during a press conference that Williams was seen driving a truck that belonged to James and Michelle Butler, a couple from New Hampshire.
The Butlers were reported missing on Oct. 14, and the couples' bodies were found last week on Padre Island in Kleberg County, according to KIII News in Corpus Christi.
Williams and 32-year-old Amanda Noverr, named a person of interest in the case, were reportedly seen in the Butlers' truck and could be in Mexico, according to Kirkpatrick.
Kirkpatrick said that Williams should be considered armed and dangerous.
According to Utah court records, Williams is a resident of Logan. Many of the photos circulated by law enforcement in Texas are booking photos of Williams at the Cache and Weber county jails.
Utah court records also show that Williams was charged in September with single counts of object rape, a first-degree felony; forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony; and forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
Williams was scheduled to appear in Logan's 1st District Court on Monday, but did not show up, according to court records. A warrant has been issued for his arrest in connection with the missed court appearance.
Williams is also wanted for failing to appear in court in connection with a case where he was charged with three felonies including aggravated assault and assault by prisoner. Court records show that he did not appear at an Oct. 8 hearing in Logan, causing a bench warrant to be issued.
It was not immediately clear why Williams was allegedly in Texas or his connection, if any, to the Butler couple.
If you or someone you know has information regarding Williams' whereabouts, please call the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office at 361-595-8500.