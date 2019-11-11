CACHE COUNTY — State parks officials are investigating a crash that killed a Logan man Sunday between Logan and Blacksmith Fork canyons in Cache County.
Late Sunday afternoon, police and state parks officials were notified that a man had driven an off highway vehicle off a 30-foot drop, according to Lt. Eric Stucki of the Utah Division of State Parks.
Stucki said the 36-year-old man was driving an ATV with a 6-year-old child when the two drove ahead of a group they were with. When the group caught up to them, they found that the pair had gone down the drop.
Though the man was wearing a helmet, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the child was not injured in the crash. Stucki said the child was also wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
He identified the man killed as 36-year-old Logan resident Core Pimentel. It was not immediately known what caused Pimentel and the child to go off the drop.
Stucki said Pimentel and the group were driving on the Shoshone Trail system, a network of trails through Cache and Rich counties that can accommodate off highway vehicles like ATVs and UTVs.
As of Monday afternoon, police were still investigating the crash.