LAYTON — The Layton arts and culture scene just got another nice boost from a longtime philanthropist and business owner in the city.
Dave Price, director of Layton's parks and recreation department, said Jewel Kenley and her family have pledged to donate $25,000 per year, for the next 10 years, in support of the city's arts program. In a December Layton City Council meeting, Price said Kenley plans to donate $10,000 to the Davis Arts Council each year, along with another $15,000 that will go toward funding ongoing maintenance and programming at the city's Ed Kenley Amphitheater and arts plaza.
Kenley, who owns the Davis County-based Ed Kenley Ford car dealership franchise, has long been involved with forwarding the arts in Layton. In the mid-1990s, the Kenley family contributed substantial funds for the construction of the city's amphitheater, which was ultimately named after them.
According to Layton City's website, the amphitheater opened in 1995. The DAC, which works to strengthen the community through the arts, partnered with Layton, corporate and private sponsors to build the facility. Located next to the Layton Heritage Museum in the heart of Layton Commons Park at 403 N. Wasatch Drive, the outdoor venue can seat up to 1,800 people. It's held concerts and other events during the summer season for 25 years now. Local bands often play at the amphitheater, but the facility has also played host to major national acts like Chicago, Roseanne Cash, the Beach Boys and the Indigo Girls.
Price and Layton Council Member Dave Thomas, who worked as Layton's recreation superintendent for nearly 30 years, both said the Kenley family have championed the city's arts scene like no one else.
"The Kenley family have supported Layton City, the Davis Arts Council and the performing arts in Layton for many years," Price said. "(They have) been with us from day one, for arts in our community."
The amphitheater is available to the public to rent from May 15 to Oct. 15. Scheduling begins April 1 and ends Sept. 30. The facility is closed right now, according to the city, and is scheduled for its normal May reopening, pending whatever COVID-19 health guidelines are in place at the time.
For more information, call the Davis Arts Council at 801-546-8575.