OGDEN — Those who knew Dave Nordquist say he was a stalwart in both Weber County teaching and government communities — a natural leader who knew how to squeeze every ounce of potential out of the people around him.
But while those qualities made Nordquist successful in his professional life, his friends say he'll be remembered for much more.
"The thing I think I'll remember most about Dave was his kindness and how he always put people first," said Tiffany Staheli, who worked with Nordquist in various capacities in North Ogden City. "He was kind of one of those guys who just knew how to get things done and that was very much a part of who he was. But first and foremost, he was a people person."
Nordquist died earlier this month at the age of 72, after a prolonged battle with neuroendocrine cancer.
According to his obituary, Nordquist was born in Ogden on Nov. 14, 1948. He graduated from Bountiful High School and married his high school sweetheart, Ilene Tingey, in 1967. He played baseball at the University of Utah and graduated from there in 1972. Shortly after that, Nordquist began a career in education that spanned four decades with a job coaching and teaching at Mount Ogden Junior High. Two years later, he moved to Ogden High, becoming the school's head baseball coach. During his tenure as Tiger baseball coach, his teams won a dozen region championships and won the 4A state title in 1982.
For 26 years, Nordquist served the OHS athletic director, twice being selected as Utah's Athletic Director of the Year.
Lucille Brizzee first met Nordquist when she began teaching at Ogden High in 1988. Nordquist was athletic director when Brizzee coached volleyball at the school. She said he was part of a renowned Tiger coaching class that included a handful of well-liked and extremely successful coaches, like Nordquist's longtime friend Phil Russell. The legendary girls basketball coach died in late 2020 at the age of 75 after dealing with complications from COVID-19.
"Dave was part this really amazing group of coaches that really made Ogden High a fun school to go to," Brizzee said. "And it's a legacy that continues at Ogden today."
While Brizzee's first introduction to Nordquist was on a professional level, the pair became close friends. They eventually lived in the same neighborhood and both served together on their homeowners association board. Brizzee said she visited Nordquist at his home in St. George a few weeks before he died. When Nordquist's first wife Ilene died in 2018, he remarried Ellen Christensen Nordquist and the couple moved to Washington County.
"He told me that he was dying," Brizzee said. "So I knew it was coming, but you're never really prepared for that. He leaves a great legacy. He was a very organized guy and just a natural leader. But for me, he was a mentor. No matter how busy he was, he was there to give me advice on teaching, coaching — whatever. That's the thing that I think sets him apart, the way he cared about the people around him."
Nordquist retired from the Ogden School District in 2002, then became parks and recreation director at North Ogden City.
Staheli said she first met Nordquist when he hired her to work at the old Ben Lomond High School pool. He eventually hired her again, to work at the North Ogden Aquatic Center, and Staheli actually took over for Nordquist as North Ogden's parks and rec director in 2012.
"I've kind of followed in his footsteps," Staheli said.
Staheli said Nordquist had a collection of animatronic Christmas animals and would hand them out to her daughters.
"It would be like a puppy that sang Elvis or something," Staheli said. "He loved them and that was just part of Dave's fun personality. He was one of the funniest guys you ever met. He would have us howling in the office sometimes. There were a lot of tears in the office here when we found out Dave had passed."
North Ogden Council member Phil Swanson said Nordquist retired from the city before his time on the council, but Swanson said he knew of Nordquist from others around the city and from him continuing to advocate for parks and recreation well after he retired.
"He was one of those guys that everybody thought the world of," Swanson said.
Nordquist's funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Weber Heights Stake Center, 1401 Country Hills Drive, Ogden. The funeral service will be livestreamed on his obituary page on the Myers Mortuary website, www.myers-mortuary.com.