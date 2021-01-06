OGDEN — When the time came to connect to a ventilator, LaWanna "Lou" Shurtliff, the Utah House member who died last week, was willing.
She was suffering from pneumonia and needed assistance breathing. Stacy Godfrey, her daughter, worried her mother wouldn't be able to talk once connected to the machine. "But she said, 'It's OK because I've had an incredible life,'" Godfrey said.
That life came into focus on Wednesday at Shurtliff's funeral service, where Godfrey and other family members remembered the Ogden woman, who was 85 and had been reelected to the District 10 seat last November. She died on Dec. 30 of respiratory failure after about three weeks in the hospital due to the surprise onset of pneumonia. "She had an incredible life and she was grateful for that life," Godfrey said.
The death of Shurtliff, a Democrat, leaves the District 10 post vacant, and Utah Democratic Party officials on Tuesday announced the process to seek a replacement, via a special Jan. 16 election involving Democratic Party delegates. As of early Wednesday afternoon, 11 people interested in filling the post had already declared their candidacies.
But at Wednesday's service, though Shurtliff's involvement and interest in politics came up, the focus was on the personal — her relationships with family, her students when a teacher, constituents and others. Shurtliff — a big advocate for education as a lawmaker and the sole Democrat in Weber County's legislative delegation — served in the District 10 post from 1999-2008 and again from 2019 until her death. She taught at Ogden High School for 28 years before that, until 1994.
Brian Godfrey, one of her grandsons, noted the outpouring since Shurtliff's death from people expressing how she impacted their lives. He knew Shurtliff had deep connections in the community "but it's incredible to have the legacy she's left behind," he said.
Michelle Catts, one of Shurtliff's granddaughters, remembered how Shurtliff would attend her school plays and other activities. Her grandmother was "a steady presence" in her life, Catts said.
Beyond that, Catts recalled the way she interacted with others, when discussing politics or any other topic. She didn't try to dominate or insist her way was the right way. "She listened and she was curious and she asked questions," Catts said.
Shurtliff was humble, fierce, confident and "incredibly smart," Catts went on, recounting her grandmother's love of Utah State University, the alma mater for both. In the political sphere, "she was sure of her ability and driven to do right by her constituents."
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, her faith was important to her. And as a former teacher, improving the education system was a big focus in her legislative endeavors.
"During her time in the Legislature, she passed legislation related to assisting victims of domestic violence and increasing funding for Utah schools and teachers. Her bills are evidence of her fierce determination to protect women and children," said Scott Shurtliff, her son, reading from Shurtliff's obituary.
Stacy Godfrey, Shurtliff's daughter, recalled her mother's penchant for being involved, helping. "She volunteered for everything," Godfrey said, and focused on helping the downtrodden and forgotten.
Still, just as she impacted others, those she came in contact with also impacted her, Godfrey said. "She touched your lives, but you also touched her. It was a two-way street," she said.
The District 10 seat covers parts of southern Ogden and South Ogden. Those interested in the post have until Friday to file their candidacies with the Utah Democratic Party.
The 11 people who had filed candidacies for the post as of early Wednesday afternoon were Valerie Herzog, John Michael Stevens, Rosemary Lesser, Barbara Dirks, Alan Clark, Brian Jordan Goodfellow, Donald Partridge, Terry Jameson, William Davis, Aaron Burgin and Devin Lee Cheney.
"Ensuring representation for voters and residents of House District 10 before the legislative session begins on Jan. 19th is of critical importance to the people of the 10th District and to the Utah Democratic Party," reads a statement from the party.
Democratic Party delegates serving District 10 — there are 37 of them — will make the pick at the Jan. 16 election. The winner's name will be submitted to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, who will formally tab the replacement.