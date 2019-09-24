BOX ELDER COUNTY — An earthquake was reported in Box Elder County Tuesday morning.
According to the United States Geological Survey, a 3.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 10:15 a.m. to the northwest of Tremonton.
The shake could be felt from cities like Garland and Tremonton to as far east as Cache County, according to a USGS shake map.
It was not immediately clear as of Tuesday morning if any damage to nearby buildings or injuries have been reported to authorities.
According to a tweet from Utah Emergency Management, "light to moderate shaking" could be felt from the earthquake. The agency also said they do not expect damage to have occurred due to the shake.
"But this is a wake-up call that Utah is earthquake country," the department said in a tweet.