LOGAN — A man in Cache County is in jail after police say the man threatened to kill a family member.
Charles Leff, 64, was booked into jail on several charges, including attempted aggravated murder, possession of a firearm by a restricted person and possession of a controlled substance, among others.
Detectives at the Cache County Sheriff's Office were notified Friday that a man was threatening to kill a family member, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Police say one family member notified the person whom the threats were directed toward, according to the release. Later, the intended victim became concerned and called police after allegedly seeing Leff drive near their home.
Cache County deputies pulled over Leff's vehicle and found that he was "in possession of several firearms," the news release said.
Leff was interviewed by police and later booked into the Cache County Jail. Online jail records indicate that Leff is being held in lieu of a $123,310 bond.
Online court records show Leff has not been formally charged in Logan's 1st District Court.