OGDEN — Everybody has a passion, but not everybody gets to enjoy that passion as a career.
Vic Robite is one of the lucky ones.
Robite is the familiar face at Ogden Botanical Gardens, a do-it-all gardener who specializes with the roses. Robite is entering his 25th year at the gardens.
“I enjoy it. If you don’t enjoy what you do, gosh, go do something else, right?” Robite said. “And the people are nice.”
Robite’s passion for roses started with his mother. He was born and raised in the Philippines and his mother always had roses.
“The owner of the land said, ‘Hey, why don’t you plant something you can eat?’” Robite said. “My mother said, ‘No, this gives me fun.’”
Robite’s journey to Ogden Botanical Gardens started in 1979 when he moved to the United States to marry Connie Frost, a woman who had served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the area Robite had been living. The two were sealed in the Ogden Temple. Not knowing much about the area, Robite relied on his bride-to-be to make living arrangements before he came over.
“We were writing and planning. I said, ‘Find us a place because I don’t want to stay one minute in your parents’ house,’” Robite said with a chuckle.
The two settled down in Ogden and would go on to have seven kids. Robite found a job working for the church as a custodian and gardener, a job which he held for 31 years until retiring in 2010. In 1995, Robite was coaching AYSO soccer in addition to his employment with the church when he became aware of an opportunity to work at Ogden Botanical Gardens. Jerry Goodspeed had just been named the director and Robite was one of his first hires.
Robite worked part time and immediately claimed responsibility for the roses.
“When I got here, I told Jerry, ‘Hey, can I take the roses?’ He said, ‘Yeah,’” Robite recalled. “There was a lady named Debbie. She said, ‘I’m going to trim the roses.’ I said, ‘Don’t touch.’ (She asked) why. I said, ‘That was assigned for me.’”
According to Robite, there are over 300 roses of over 50 varieties at Ogden Botanical Gardens. Each rose requires its own nuanced method of care.
Robite knows exactly what he’s doing.
“As you approach (the rose), you get a picture in your mind, ‘OK, how will I do this,’” Robite said.
The biggest challenge, according to Robite, is likely not unfamiliar to anyone who works with roses: the thorns.
“Sometimes you see blood,” Robite said. “When I trim the roses, I don’t wear gloves.”
Robite’s passion has compelled him to continue working at Ogden Botanical Gardens even after he retired from his job with the church. Nate Staker, who was named manager in January, said after he was hired he reached out to Robite to see if he’d be interested in coming back.
“He said, ‘Yeah, they’re my babies. I’ve got to come back and care for them,’” Staker said.
For Staker, working with Robite is an interesting opportunity because Staker remembers being a young boy and seeing him. He would enter vegetables in the Weber County Fair and Robite served as a judge. When the rose garden was put in, Staker, now 33, remembered seeing Robite.
Staker is grateful for how much Robite has helped him adjust.
“The topography for this area is really interesting because we have a hillside that’s on the south side of the property that drains with a lot of runoff, either snow or water, and so he’s helped me figure out, OK, this is where the drain pipes are and how the system flows and moves with the area,” Staker said.
Staker called Robite “the comical relief” of the group of employees and a “phenomenal” cook.
Goodspeed, who is still the director, called Robite one of his “favorite people in the world.”
“He has been managing those roses for the last 25 years ... which have been viewed by hundreds of thousands of people and admired and loved, and he has been responsible for that,” Goodspeed said. “But he’s also done other things around the gardens. He’s done whatever we needed him to.”
At 75 years old, Robite has no intention of stopping anytime soon. He credits co-workers like Bailey Bailey and Emily Summers as well as Goodspeed for helping him feel so comfortable. When it’s time for Robite to deadhead a rose, Bailey and Summers are the only ones who understand what he knows, he said.
“Somebody said, ‘Hey, you’ve got to train somebody.’ I said, ‘No, I think I’ll stick around until I can’t move anymore,’” Robite said.