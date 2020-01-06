OGDEN — One man is dead following a house fire in Ogden early Monday morning.
Fire officials were dispatched to a home at 626 N. Van Buren Ave. around 3:40 a.m. Monday after reports of a fire, according to a press release from the Ogden Fire Department.
Crews arrived and found "heavy fire with over 50% of the home involved," the release said.
Fire crews were able to put out the fire, however they later found one man dead inside the home.
Fire officials say the damage is estimated to be $200,000. The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Monday morning.
A total of 24 firefighters from the Ogden and Northview fire departments were at the scene, including one ladder truck, four fire engines, a paramedic, an ambulance and others.