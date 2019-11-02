OGDEN — A suspected carjacker is dead following a head-on crash Friday night in Ogden.
Police were dispatched to the Newgate Mall at 9:13 p.m. Friday after a report of a robbery, according to a press release from the Ogden Police Department.
Officers were told that a man had walked up to an occupied vehicle in the parking lot and opened a car door, prompting the driver to pull the door shut and quickly drive away.
Moments later, the same man walked up to a woman sitting in her vehicle and demanded for her to leave the car and to give him the keys, the press release says. The man then drove away.
A few minutes later, police say the man stopped at a Maverik Gas Station at 1212 Wall Ave. and stole a pack of cigarettes. The man then drove east on 12th Street at high speeds before he suddenly veered into oncoming traffic.
The man driving the stolen car hit a van going west head-on near the 900 block of 12th Street, police say.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Police did not release the suspected carjacker's name. The department added that they believe the man acted alone, and they believe there is no ongoing threat to public safety at this time.