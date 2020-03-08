OGDEN — A 58-year-old man was killed Sunday evening in a vehicular collision at the intersection of 21st Street and Washington Boulevard, according to a news release from the Ogden Police Department.
Around 5:55 p.m., police responded to the scene of what witnesses reported was a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV.
According to the release, the driver of the motorcycle, identified as Kenneth Morse, allegedly ran a red light and struck the SUV, which was travelling east through the intersection on 21st.
Morse died at the scene, the release states.
No further details have been released, but the incident remains under investigation.