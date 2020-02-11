OGDEN — Officials say a man in jail attempted to take his own life before deputies intervened.
On Sunday, deputies with the Weber County Jail were doing security checks when they found a man in jail attempting to hang himself, according to a press release posted on Facebook Monday from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies immediately intervened and medical personnel arrived shortly after. Due to their quick response, the man did not die.
Neither the man’s name nor extent of his injuries were not included in the press release.
The man has been placed on close observation and is receiving additional treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Thanks to the diligence and quick response of these employees, a life was saved,” wrote corrections Chief Deputy Aaron Perry. “I want to personally thank everyone involved in this incident for their contribution to a positive outcome.”
Those thinking of harming themselves have several resources available:
Weber Human Services 24-7 Crisis Line, 801-625-3700
Davis Behavioral Health 24-Hour Crisis Response Line, 801-773-7060
National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-8255
National Alliance on Mental Illness Utah, 801-323-9900
Family Counseling Service of Northern Utah, 801-399-1600
Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital Behavioral Health, 801-387-5600
Davis Hospital: Behavioral Health Unit and Emergency Room, 801-807-1000