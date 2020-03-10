BRIGHAM CITY — Police in Box Elder County say one man is dead following an explosion at an engineering business in Brigham City.
Officers were dispatched around 7 a.m. to a report that a possible explosion took place at HyPerComp Engineering, a business located at 150 S. 800 West, according to Brigham City Police Lt. Tony Ferderber.
When police arrived, they found part of a wall damaged by an explosion. They also found one man in his mid-30s whom police say was killed due to the explosion, according to Ferderber.
Police believe he was the only person in the building when the explosion occurred, and no other injuries were reported as of Tuesday morning.
Ferderber did not release the man's identity, as police were still in the process of notifying the man's family.
Police say the cause of the explosion is still under investigation as of Tuesday morning. Ferderber said that the business where the explosion took place manufactures pressure vessels.