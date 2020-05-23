OGDEN — A 25-year-old West Point man was rescued from the Ogden River on Thursday evening after the vehicle he was driving crashed in Ogden Canyon.
Weber Fire District was dispatched to the canyon at 8:28 p.m. Thursday in response to reports of a white SUV in the river, with one person possibly trapped in the vehicle.
“The guy was driving a Hummer coming down Ogden Canyon, failed to negotiate a corner, went through a concrete barrier and ended up in the river,” said Weber Fire District Battalion Chief Casey Naef. “He took out four of those barriers and hit a tree before coming to rest in the water.”
Naef said the man was retrieved from the river with the assistance of Ogden Fire Department’s heavy rescue equipment, as well as Weber County Search and Rescue’s Swift Water Rescue team.
Sgt. Zach Randall with the Utah Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling too fast for conditions. He confirmed that the Hummer “struck several concrete barriers on the side of the road and then broke several trees before ending up right-side-up in the river.”
Naef said the initial worry was that there may have been someone else in the SUV with the man.
“He was being uncooperative, and we couldn’t ascertain if there had been anyone else in the vehicle,” Naef said. “We combed the banks to see if anybody had been ejected from the vehicle.”
Naef said they also used a drone with thermal scanning technology to make sure no one else was in the river.
“We had guys in the river looking under rocks and trees,” he said.
Randall said that when UHP units arrived, the man told them there had been a passenger in the vehicle.
“With it being a rollover, there may have been an ejection,” Randall said.
Later, that “missing” passenger was located at home. The driver had forgotten that he didn’t have a passenger in the vehicle, according to Randall.
Naef said the driver was transported to the hospital as a precaution but that he'd sustained no life-threatening injuries. The man was later booked into jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Law enforcement did not release the man’s name.
“Just a reminder, don’t drink and drive,” Randall said. “Be safe this Memorial Day weekend — it’s a busy weekend.”