OGDEN — A 22-year-old man is in stable condition after being stabbed on Thursday afternoon.
Just after 3 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence at 157 29th St. on a report of a traumatic injury, according to Lt. John Cox with the Ogden Police Department. When officers arrived, they found the man had been stabbed in the chest. Cox said he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Witnesses at the scene told police the stabbing was accidental, but Cox said the victim was later upgraded to stable condition at the hospital, and he told police he was stabbed in an altercation with a family member.
“He’s expected to fully recover,” Cox said.
As of Thursday night, no charges had been filed; the incident is still under investigation.
“We’re in no hurry, everybody is separated, and nobody is going anywhere,” Cox said. “We’ll make sure we do the investigation correctly, and once we have all the statements we’ll determine what charges will be filed.”
Cox said detectives may have more information to release on Friday.