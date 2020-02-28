MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A man who escaped the Weber County Jail earlier this week was arrested by state police in Idaho, according to the U.S. Marshal’s Service.
Kaleb Wiewandt was pulled over by a member of the Idaho State Police while driving on Interstate 84 on Friday near Mountain Home, Idaho, according to Matthew D. Harris, Utah’s top U.S. Marshal.
Harris said his Marshals in Salt Lake City relayed information on Wiewandt’s vehicle to Idaho State Police, who later located the vehicle and pulled the car over. Wiewandt and another individual were taken into custody, Harris said.
“We’ve been looking for him nonstop for the past three or four days,” Harris said.
Police around the West have been looking for Wiewandt since Tuesday night, when he was mistakenly released from the Weber County Jail after he posed as another inmate who was scheduled to be released.
Wiewandt obtained another inmate’s identification card, birth date and social security number in order to appear to be another man. He even shaved his head to make himself look like the other inmate.
The other inmate, 36-year-old Matthew Kyle Belnap, was charged Thursday in connection with the escape. Local prosecutors accused Belnap of actively helping Wiewandt escape the jail.
Harris added that Wiewandt will be booked into the Ada County Jail, which is located to the northwest of Mountain Home in Boise.
The Marshal added that he hopes to take Wiewandt’s case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City as soon as possible to screen him for federal charges.
A search of Wiewandt’s court records show he was charged in Utah’s federal court in August when he allegedly escaped from a residential reentry facility in Salt Lake City. He was charged with one count of escaping custody, a felony.
Wiewandt was in the Salt Lake City facility in the first place because he was convicted in an Arizona federal court of engaging in a conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.
An arrest warrant for Wiewandt was returned as executed on Nov. 18, according to federal court documents. He was arrested in California near Los Angeles, according to the records. Weber County Jail booking reports show he was booked into the jail on Dec. 23 before his February escape.