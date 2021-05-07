CLEARFIELD — Throughout the four academic quarters in 2021, Clearfield Job Corps Center will complete four large-scale service projects to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the founding of Management & Training Corporation, the Utah-based company that operates the center.
In the first quarter of the year, it collected over 1,600 new and used books which were delivered to the Safe Harbor Women and Children’s Shelter and Whitesides Elementary School in Layton, according to a press release. Now, the center is compiling supplies for the food bank at Airmen's Attic on Hill Air Force Base.
"We want to do our part to help anyone in our area who may be struggling to put food on their table,” said Jim Whitmire, the director of Clearfield Job Corps Center, in a press release.
Anyone in the community who is interested in contributing to the food drive can contact Clearfield Job Corps Center by calling 801-774-4000.
According to the press release, MTC's mission is to "help at-risk, underserved men and women change their lives through education and training." Under contract with the U.S. Labor Department, MTC runs the job corps center, where people can advance their education as they pursue a career while living on-site.
"MTC was founded on the principles of helping others change their lives through education and training — and ensuring people have the basic necessity of food is crucial to that mission," read the release.