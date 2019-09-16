FRUIT HEIGHTS — Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for neighborhoods in Fruit Heights as wildfire burns in the area.
Residents of Oakmont Lane from 1375 East, 1800 East, and Mountain Road from 200 North to the gun rage and split to 650 North should evacuate from the area, the Davis County Sheriff's Office said.
"With the winds and everything, and the fire moving, we want make sure people's safety is a priority," said Liz Solis, a sheriff's office spokesperson, said of the evacuations.
The Francis Fire is now estimated to be between 100-200 acres and is burning near Adams Canyon, just east of Fruit Heights, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Kim Osborn, a USFS public information officer, said two air tankers have dropped 6,000 gallons of fire retardant on the flames since it started. She said engine crews are expected to be staffed over night.
"We don't know what's going to happen tonight," she said. "We are not lifting the evacuations tonight."
Davis County, along with the rest of Northern Utah, is under a red flag warning until 4 a.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts as high as 40-50 mph are expected during this time.
Osborn said firefighters are hoping a cold front will come through around midnight, switching the direction of the winds and "pushing the fire back into itself, which is a good thing."
An evacuation center has been established at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 900 E. 200 North, Kaysville Police stated in a tweet.
Layton City urged anyone in or around Adams Canyon to evacuate immediately as the fire is pushing north. Davis County Search and Rescue is assisting with evacuations in this area, and closing Bair, Ward and Adams trails.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
The Davis County Animal Care and Control at 142 E. 600 North is in the area of the fire and has not been evacuated, but a fire engine is at the shelter in case flames get close.
The shelter said in a Facebook post that they are OK and "appreciate your care for us and the animals."
"As of right now we have fire personnel onsite should the fire change directions," the shelter said. "All animals are prepared and we have enough vehicles and personnel to get the animals out safely should we need to evacuate."
Davis School District advised parents whose students normally ride buses No. 398 and 1714 for Morgan Elementary and 1404 for East Layton Elementary to pick their children up at the respective schools as buses are not being allowed east of Highway 89 or north of 200 North in Kaysville.
Personnel from South Davis Metro Fire, Layton Fire, Utah Highway Patrol, Davis County Sheriff's Office and others are on scene.
Check back for more information on this breaking news situation.