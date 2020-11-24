NORTH OGDEN — As of Monday morning, 978 local families who wouldn't have otherwise had a Thanksgiving dinner will have a turkey on their table, all thanks to donations, volunteers and a local company that turned its business into a food pantry.
Before the pandemic, Advanced Armor Technology sold protection gear to law enforcement officers and civilians. When police departments began seeing budget cuts and business was down, Mike Larson and Chad Anderson pivoted directions.
“We shut our business down, Advanced Armor, and when COVID hit I told my wife, ‘We’ve got to do this,’” Larson said.
The idea started with a children's television show.
When pandemic panic was at its height and grocery stores' shelves were being emptied, Larson's wife was becoming increasingly concerned about food security, he said. That Wednesday night, he was watching Disney's "Phineas and Ferb" with his daughter.
“They have the evil guy, he does a ‘nator’ every show," Larson said. "And I said to her, ‘That’s what we’ve got to do. Make the anti-hungerinator.’”
As he went to bed, Larson said he couldn't stop thinking about solving hunger in the area. He told his wife, Teresa Larson, and business partner, Anderson, about his plan to transform the manufacturing warehouse into a food pantry the next morning.
Larson and Anderson met with mayors from North Ogden, Pleasant View and Harrisville to work out a business plan, and by Friday morning, the food pantry was up and running.
“We had five cans of food on the shelves when we opened the door," Anderson said. "I looked at Mike and said, ‘Man, we’re in trouble.’ But everything worked out, people started donating.”
Now, what the pair named the Tri-City Exchange has been operating for over 7 1/2 months. They surpassed 4 million pounds of food distributed on Monday, Larson said.
While Larson and Anderson have funded a significant portion of the food pantry themselves, they have relied on donations from a long list of local companies and community members who have donated time and services to keep food stocked and going out to those in need.
“It’s been donated from different places and purchased by us, depending on what we’ve had need of," Teresa Larson said. "But our community has really stepped up in helping to purchase and donate the food.”
Beyond handing out food to those who drop by the warehouse located at 2067 N. Washington Blvd., the Tri-City Exchange has partnered with city governments, law enforcement and schools to identify people in need.
According to the most recent available data from the Utah Department of Workforce Services, unemployment in Weber County was at 4.7% in September, which is more than double the 2.3% in September 2019.
Tri-City Exchange's reach, however, extends outside of just Weber County. The organization has trucked food to towns throughout eastern Utah, the Navajo Nation and even south of the U.S. border.
“These 53-footers, we’ve sent three of those to Mexico and 12 to the Navajo Nation,” Larson said, motioning to semi-trucks parked outside of the warehouse.
If someone comes to the Tri-City Exchange in need of something other than food or the diapers and feminine hygiene products it gives out, Anderson said they usually find a way to meet that need. The business partners recently gave one of their regular customers a car.
“God says to take care of yourself, then your family and everyone else," Larson said. "We’re fortunate enough that we’re in a position that we can work on that everyone else program.”