OGDEN — After seven months of work, officials from the city-appointed Marshall White Center Advisory Board and four subsequently formed subcommittees say they're nearing a consensus on the 53-year-old community center.
In a transmittal to the Ogden City Council, Ogden Recreation Division Manager Edd Bridge said the Marshall White committee will provide a host of recommendations to the Ogden City Council on a potential future redesign of the rec center by the end of June.
Hoping to gain in-depth community insight on what do with the central Ogden landmark, the city filled out the nine-member advisory board in late October 2020. Subcommittees that narrowed their focus to things like policy and procedures, community outreach, programing and preserving the center's legacy were later created.
The formation of the board stemmed from the city's ongoing conundrum with the community center — namely, what to do with it in the future.
Built in the 1960s on the western edge of Ogden’s downtown, the Marshall White has long served low-income residents of the city with racially and culturally diverse backgrounds. The city has been probing options for the center since March 2018 when its pool was closed after officials discovered large cracks in its surface. Initial estimates suggest it could cost more than $2 million to bring the pool back to life.
In the three years since the pool closed, Marshall White users have regularly asked the city to move forward to fix it. But Mayor Mike Caldwell and others in his administration have said the high cost and the possibility of opening a new YMCA facility have generated a large question mark concerning the center's future.
In the seven months since it was formed, the advisory committee has held meetings with Ogden's Diversity Commission, put out a widespread community survey seeking opinions on the center, and met regularly with center stakeholders and other interested organizations like the YMCA, the Boys & Girls Club, the Ogden Chapter of the NAACP, the Ogden Weber Community Action Partnership, Latinos In Action, Latinos United Promoting Education and Civic Engagement, Weber Human Services and more.
The board has also been working closely with Salt Lake City-based VCBO Architecture, which has completed an in-depth technical review of community center’s condition.
Brent Tippets, principal at VCBO, recently told the Ogden Council that the Marshall White needs a significant amount of work in order to continue to serve the Ogden community.
Tippets said the center's parking is considerably undersized, and its heating and air conditioning system, its lighting and other mechanical systems are near the end of their useful lives and would need major improvements to make the building even reasonably energy efficient. The building also has inadequate insulation and much of the masonry is cracking. Overhauls would also need to be made to meet current accessibility standards for the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.
The pool, Tippets said, is likely a nonstarter in terms of renovation because not only is the pool itself seriously damaged, but the walls and roof surrounding it are also in very poor condition and at risk of collapsing during a significant seismic event.
As the name suggests, the advisory board's recommendations will not be set in stone for either the council or the Ogden administration to carry out. But on Monday, Caldwell said he's looking forward to studying the group's findings next month.
"The first thing we always look at is the costs and whether or not whatever is recommended is feasible," the mayor said. "We want to know what's the greatest need and then measure everything we do in terms of return on investment. But we're going to put all of these recommendations on the table and put our heads together."