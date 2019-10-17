OGDEN — The centerpiece of Ogden’s Nine Rails Creative District is set to open next month.
The Monarch building will formally open its doors at 4 p.m. Nov. 1 at 455 25th St. A grand opening ceremony will be part of Ogden’s First Friday Art Stroll and will feature comments from Ogden government officials. A live music lineup will be presented by The Banyan Collective’s Van Sessions. The lineup features the Mojave Nomads, Lovely Noughts, and Ogden-based singer-songwriter Sammy Brue.
The 90-year-old commercial building sits at a prime downtown location just east of The Bigelow Hotel.
Ogden-based developer Thaine Fischer purchased the 57,000-square-foot building and has spent much of the past year doing a complete renovation — one that will include new space for restaurants, retail and event space, exhibit and collaborative space, and design studios.
Last year, the Ogden City Council approved a deal that provided Fischer up to $1.23 million to help offset cost associated with the rehabilitation. Fischer has performed historic renovations on several downtown properties. The Monarch building has been vacant for more than a decade prior to Fischer’s involvement.
“The Monarch is our boldest attempt to bring community impact to (the creative district),” Fischer said. “With the support of our community, creatives, tax credits and investment partners our vision is finally coming together. We believe this is just the beginning.”
The project is a key component in two different city initiatives — the Adams Community Reinvestment Area plan and a smaller proposal within it called the Nine Rails Creative District.
The Adams Community Reinvestment Area involves a 150-acre section of Ogden between 23rd and 28th streets from Washington Boulevard to Jefferson Avenue — an area that includes commercial retail and residential buildings, with a significant number of historic properties.
City officials say revitalizing the area will spur economic growth, bring jobs and connect the downtown central business district with neighborhoods to the east.
The plan includes approximately $124 million worth of potential construction projects.
The creative district is meant to function as a centralized hub for arts and culture. The city hopes the initiative will encourage artists and other creatives to work and live downtown, creating opportunities for the public to engage with the arts.