OGDEN — The city’s popular Monday Night Movies series has been canceled this year, but organizers are encouraging residents to host their own private film series instead.
The Ogden Arts, Culture and Events staff had been hoping to salvage some of the annual summer movie series by working with state and local officials to create a safe environment during the pandemic. However, rising cases of COVID-19 have dashed those plans, according to a news release from the city.
The Monday Night Movies series, held in the Ogden Amphitheater, usually begins its free programming in June and ends in August, just before school starts. In the news release, Derek Williamson, the series coordinator, said they just couldn’t justify holding movies in the amphitheater — even when socially distanced with just 150 people per screening.
Said Williamson: “Just because we can doesn’t mean we should. Even if all our registered guests wore masks and followed other guidelines, there was still the possibility that transmission could occur.”
The Ogden Arts, Culture and Events department offers a few suggestions for replacing this year’s Monday Night Movies events:
Try rearranging your furniture, making a fort, or setting up a screen outside in the yard to watch a movie.
Purchase foods or snacks themed for the specific film.
Create a game from the movie’s plot lines (a la “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”).
Enjoy traditional movie-theater staples like popcorn and candy.
And finally, consider renting, borrowing or streaming some — or all — of the movies that had been optioned for Ogden’s 2020 Monday Night Movies series. Those films include: “The Lion King” (2019), “Abominable” (2019), “Ugly Dolls” (2019), “Aladdin” (2019), “A Wrinkle in Time” (2018), “Ferdinand” (2017), and “Men In Black: International” (2019).
Organizers of Monday Night Movies say they hope to return in 2021.