OGDEN — Prosecutors charged three people with multiple felonies Friday after narcotics agents raided an Ogden home, finding what police described as large amounts of drugs, a firearm, body armor and stacks of cash in $1,000 bundles.
Agents reported in a probable cause statement that, armed with a search warrant, they breached the front and back doors of a house in the 700 block of Adams Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
They arrested Rory Colantonio, 29; Tori Brownson, 36; and Richard C. Brown, 28.
Agents said they found drugs in the bedroom shared by Colantonio and Brownson, in a toilet tank and in an attic. A firearm was found in the attic, the document said.
Narcotics agents allegedly found 1,800 grams of methamphetamine, 54 grams of heroin, 6 grams of cocaine, 12 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and 9 grams of marijuana.
The Weber County Attorney's Office filed charges against the three in 2nd District Court. They included four first-degree felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, in a drug-free zone; one count of second-degree felony obstructing justice; one count of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; and single counts of class B misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The probable cause statement alleged that Colantonio told agents he and Brownson used marijuana and meth and had been selling all of the drugs found in the home.
Colantonio also said "they had been selling illegal substances in an attempt to save up money so he could go to school and get out of the drug business," the statement said.
The three were booked into the Weber County Jail, with bail set at $41,360, according to court records. None of the three had an attorney of record as of Friday afternoon.
Efforts to reach the Weber-Morgan Narcotics Strike Force commander, Ogden Police Department Lt. Chris Kovalsky, were not immediately successful.