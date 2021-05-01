OGDEN — As Earth Month closes, the Ogden Nature Center has embellished its trails with poetry related to nature. The poems will be posted on paths throughout the center until May 19.
For those unable to traverse the trails, the Ogden Nature Center is also offering a virtual version of the event with recorded videos of community members reading the poems.
“Some are poetry pros, some are community leaders, and some are youth with extra personality!” read a press release from the center. “Four wrote their own verses.”
Readers include Ogden City Mayor Mike Caldwell, Ogden’s poet laureate Abraham Smith, the city’s first poet laureate and current Weber State University professor Brad Roghaar, elementary school students and others.
There are 13 poems in total, four of which were written by participants and one that is read in Swahili.
The poems can be listened to at https://ogdennaturecenter.org/component/k2/earth-month or read during the nature center’s regular hours, which are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.