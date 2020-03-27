OGDEN — Each fall, the Ogden School Foundation brings in a different well-known author to speak at an annual fundraising dinner.
Past authors featured at the foundation’s annual Fall Author Event have included such literary luminaries as Ray Bradbury, Stephen Ambrose, Jon Krakauer, Ken Burns, Amy Tan, Alexander McCall Smith, Geraldine Brooks, Neil Gaiman and Rebecca Skloot.
It’s fair to say the upcoming 2020 Fall Author Event will be nothing short of a slam dunk.
This year’s guest author will be former professional basketball player turned writer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He will speak Nov. 12 at the Ogden Eccles Conference Center in downtown Ogden.
Hailed as the National Basketball Association’s all-time leading scorer, the 7-foot-2 Abdul-Jabbar is a six-time league champion, and the NBA’s only six-time MVP.
“I used to play basketball,” Abdul-Jabbar is quoted in a news release from the Ogden School Foundation. “Since retiring as a professional basketball player, I’ve done many things: sports announcing, scouting, acting, coaching. But the occupation I feel most defines all the aspects of who I am at this time in my life is ‘writer.’”
Following retirement from sports, Abdul-Jabbar became a New York Times best-selling author, writing 15 books, according to the news release. Most recently, he penned two memoirs — “Becoming Kareem,” for young readers, and “Coach Wooden and Me,” about his relationship with famed UCLA men’s basketball coach John Wooden.
Abdul-Jabbar is the author of several novels, including the “Mycroft Holmes” mystery series. He’s also a regular contributing columnist for newspapers and magazines.
Abdul-Jabbar is currently the founder and chairman of the Skyhook Foundation, designed to “give kids a shot that can’t be blocked” by offering educational opportunities to underserved communities in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. He is also a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.
The Fall Author Event celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. The annual event is a fundraiser for the Ogden School Foundation, which supports programs in the Ogden School District.
The event will include a social and book sales, dinner, and an author presentation.
Individual tickets are $80 to $160, and tables are available for $800 to $5,000.
Tickets are on sale at ogdenschoolfoundation.org, or by calling 801-737-7305.