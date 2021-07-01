OGDEN — The apartment complex taking shape next door to her home had been a magnet for the homeless before it was destroyed in a suspicious fire that started late Monday night, says Tina Veloz.
So had the abandoned structure abutting the apartment complex site that was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon, only hours before, said Anthony Higareda, who lives two lots down from the apartment complex site and next door to Veloz’s home.
“Every night, they were coming in and out. There were different types of people coming in and out,” Higareda said Wednesday.
Authorities are saying little at this early stage as the investigation continues into the massive fire that destroyed the four-story, 40-unit apartment building rising in the 300 block of 28th Street, between Grant Avenue and Washington Boulevard. The other structure burned down earlier in the day. There were no major injuries in either incident, but three homes to the west of the apartment building were destroyed when that structure burned and the Veloz and Higareda homes to the east, among others, were damaged.
Kevin Brown, the Ogden Fire Department fire marshal, said investigators were on site for part of the day Wednesday, examining burn patterns and trying to find a possible point of origin for the fire, among other things. He also said several witnesses had relayed to authorities that they too believed homeless people had been using the unfinished apartment building.
“It’s certainly something that we’re looking into,” Brown said. Investigators, who include representatives from the Utah State Fire Marshal’s Office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, have deemed the fire “suspicious” and think it was human caused.
Still, it’s too early for definitive answers. Likewise, Veloz doesn’t know what led to the turn of events, though her home abuts the apartment complex site and sustained significant damage. “I don’t know what happened. I was asleep,” she said.
Higareda will leave it to authorities to determine if there’s a connection between the two separate fires.
Whatever the case, both he and Veloz said the construction site of late had been somewhat problematic, a lure for the homeless at nights, after construction workers left for the day. Plywood or particle board siding had been attached to the studs of the new structure, neighbors say, but windows, doors and drywall had not yet been installed, making for easy access.
Veloz said the people entering the structure at night would make noise, bothering her and keeping her up. She once remembers an apparent homeless woman with numerous bags entering the building site. “A lot of noise, a lot of problems,” she said, mainly just in recent weeks, after installation of the building’s shell.
Veloz brought up the issue with the site developer, Elite Craft Homes of Farmington, to no apparent avail. A rep from the company didn’t immediately return a call from the Standard-Examiner on Wednesday seeking comment. “He said, ‘Don’t worry. We’re going to put in windows and doors. There won’t be a problem,’” Veloz said.
Despite it all, Higareda was looking forward to completion of the apartment building in the modest neighborhood. The presence of homeless and seemingly mentally ill people has been a standing concern. The new structure “was going to bring a little life here,” he said.
‘WHERE DO WE GO?The blaze Monday and Tuesday created a huge wall of fire at times that stretched high into the sky. Besides reducing the apartment building taking shape to charred embers and ash, the fire, which drew a huge crowd of onlookers, destroyed three brick homes to the west. The remnants of the three homes were razed Tuesday as a safety precaution, though the burned out hulks of three autos at the site remained.
On the other side of the structure, upwind apparently, vinyl siding on Higareda’s home melted, though he was still living in the house.
Veloz, meantime, said her home was uninhabitable, at least for now, due to smoke and water damage. “It smells terrible. Everything’s wet,” she said while making a visit to the home on Wednesday. What’s more, four cars parked in the driveway of the home sustained heavy heat damage on the sides facing the apartment building site.
The Red Cross provided housing for Veloz, her husband and her son for a night. But as of Wednesday morning, she wasn’t sure what she would do. “We don’t have anyplace to go. We don’t have a place to cook. We’re on the street,” she said.
Compounding her worries, fixing the home, though insured, will take time. “This won’t be fixed from one day to the other. It’ll take months. Meantime, where do we go?” she said.