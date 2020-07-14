OGDEN — Think of it as a farmers market that’s offering the bounty of local art.
A new weekly Summer Art Fair is in the works, offering socially-distanced booths featuring paintings, pottery, prints, jewelry, woodworking, handmade books and more. The event will be held 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday mornings, Aug. 1 through Sept. 12, at the Eccles Community Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave.
“Each Saturday will bring a new diversity of art,” according to a news release from event organizers.
The weekly art fair will feature artist booths, spread out around the art center campus so as to be socially distanced. To further combat the current pandemic, artists and patrons will be asked to wear masks, and hand-sanitizing stations will be available.
Dozens of local artists will have their works featured at the fair.
In addition, local nonprofit groups like the Junior League of Ogden and Weber County Heritage Foundation will also staff booths at the event.
The fair will also offer hands-on family art projects, beginning at 10 a.m. each week.
Throughout the event’s summer run, the Eccles Art Center’s Main Gallery and Carriage House Gallery will be open for viewing exhibits on those Saturdays. Those exhibits will include pieces from the 46th Annual Statewide Competition during August, and works by Jon Wasson, Stephanie Saint Thomas and Gene Chambers in September.
For more information, visit www.ogden4arts.org.